FleetPride Acquires National Truck Repair of Longview, Texas

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the assets of National Truck Repair in Longview, Texas, which was founded in 2008 by Jim Head. Justin Head, Jim's son, will remain onboard as service manager. FleetPride will provide parts and service in the Longview market with added support from the FleetPride branch in nearby Kilgore, Texas.

"Since 2008 we have created great partnerships with our customers and have built a tremendous team," said Jim Head. "Being a part of a growing, national heavy duty parts and service company will give our employees and customers more support and capabilities than ever before. I am proud of what we have built at National Truck Repair and excited about the future career opportunities for my employees. The acquisition process is a lot of work and the FleetPride team has been here with us every step of the way. I am also excited to see my son, Justin, carry on the legacy with FleetPride."

"Today, National Truck Repair and FleetPride join together in East Texas; it is a privilege to welcome the new team members to the FleetPride family," said Mike Harris, senior vice president of sales and operations for FleetPride. "Jim and Justin Head have built a strong foundation over the years with talented people, including skilled technicians and support staff committed to an exceptional customer experience. We have many mutual customers in the local market plus national fleets, making National Truck Repair a great fit for FleetPride."

FleetPride now has 28 locations in its home state of Texas, more than any other state. The new location in Longview has 16 bays and ideal access from I-20. This will be FleetPride's fourth Service Center in Texas, joining locations in Alice, Corpus Christi and Seminole.

FleetPride continues to grow its national parts and service operations. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please contact Jeff Crosson, FleetPride vice president of mergers and acquisitions, at [email protected].

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 280 stores, 53 service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 3,500 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fleetpride.com

