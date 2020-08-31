FleetPride Acquires Triple K Fleet Services of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the assets of Triple K Fleet Services, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania with two other locations in Carlisle and York. Owner Rod Coupal named Triple K for his three children (Kellie, Kyle, and Kaitlin) and opened it for business in 2006.

"The addition of Triple K expands our ability to reach new customers in all three markets," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and branch operations. "Triple K offers extensive maintenance and repair for truck, trailer, and body, as well as a significant towing operation. We welcome Rod Coupal and the employees at Triple K to the FleetPride team."

"We are thrilled to join FleetPride," said Coupal. "This will give us the ability to expand our assortment of parts and service options for our customers throughout southern Pennsylvania. It also creates new growth opportunities for our employees."

The acquisition gives FleetPride a total of seven branches in Pennsylvania. All three Triple K locations offer repair and maintenance, which will bring the number of FleetPride-owned Service Centers up to 46.

"Expanding our network of FleetPride Service Centers continues to drive value to our local customers, regional fleets, and national accounts by offering a fully integrated parts and service experience," said Harris. "Being in the service business is important to us, and we continue making significant investments in it. Recently, we completed the implementation of Karmak Fusion as a new service management system across all FleetPride Service Centers, and it will be added to all three Triple K locations."

About FleetPride, Inc.

Formed in 1999 and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates over 280 locations in 46 states, including more than 40 Service Centers with over 300 trained Technicians. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent owner-operators and small to large fleets across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management.

