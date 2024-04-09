FleetPride Hosts Congressional Delegations to Emphasize a Commitment to Its Purpose: FleetPride Keeps the Country Running

Emphasizing FleetPride's Purpose: FleetPride Keeps the Country Running. As a critical link in the transportation industry and in the country's supply chain, FleetPride ensures that trucks and trailers are well-maintained, enabling goods to flow smoothly across the nation. Advocating for H.R. 906, the REPAIR Act: During their visits, the members of Congress engaged in meaningful discussions about the importance of H.R. 906. This legislation aims to ensure vehicle owners have access to data relating to their motor vehicles, critical repair information, and tools, and to provide choices for the maintenance, service, and repair of their vehicles, and for other purposes.

FleetPride senior vice president and general counsel Baron Oursler expressed his appreciation for these congressional visits. "We understand how busy our elected officials are and are grateful for their interest in our business. When trucks roll smoothly, businesses thrive. Our focus on service and parts contributes significantly to our economic vitality as a country." Oursler goes on to say, "FleetPride's dedication to excellence aligns with the Congressional strategic vision for a robust transportation network. H.R. 906 is a big step in that direction, and we appreciate these leaders taking the time to hear our views on this important piece of legislation."

FleetPride remains committed to its purpose, serving as a reliable partner for truckers, fleet operators, and repair shops nationwide. By hosting members of Congress, FleetPride underscores its dedication to the industry and the well-being of the American people.

For more information about FleetPride and its services, visit FleetPride.com.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of aftermarket heavy duty parts and service. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 90+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat, or visit with FleetPride's team of 4,000 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

