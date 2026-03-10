Fleetworthy and HAAS Alert Expand Partnership to Bring Real-Time Stopped Truck Protection and Emergency Vehicle Alerts to Drivers

ALBANY, N.Y., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleetworthy, the only complete technology suite for fleet readiness, today announced an expanded partnership with HAAS Alert, the leader in digital alerting for roadway safety.

Through enhanced integration with Fleetworthy, HAAS Alert's Safety Cloud® platform will now broadcast real-time digital alerts to nearby motorists when a commercial truck equipped with Fleetworthy Safety+ is stopped in an unsafe location. In addition, Drivewyze Free, which is being rebranded as Fleetworthy Foundations as part of Fleetworthy's ongoing brand unification, now delivers real-time alerts to truck drivers when approaching stopped fire trucks, ambulances, and police vehicles enabled with Safety Cloud.

Together, Fleetworthy and HAAS Alert are strengthening roadside safety by both alerting the motoring public when commercial vehicles are stopped and notifying professional drivers of emergency responders ahead. This bidirectional protection creates a connected safety ecosystem that links commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and public agencies in real time to help prevent potentially catastrophic collisions.

Stopped Commercial Truck Protection

Rear-end collisions involving heavy trucks are especially dangerous due to the significant mass disparity between commercial vehicles and passenger cars, often resulting in severe injuries or fatalities for occupants of the smaller vehicle. Roadside incidents remain among the most hazardous scenarios for both commercial drivers and first responders, particularly when visibility is limited or traffic conditions change rapidly.

When a truck equipped with Fleetworthy Safety+ stops on the shoulder of an interstate or major highway due to an inspection, mechanical issues, or other unplanned roadside events, Safety Cloud PROTECT™ automatically detects the vehicle. It then sends real-time digital alerts to approaching motorists via their connected vehicle systems in select Jeep, Dodge, RAM, Chrysler, and Alfa Romeo models and through navigation apps such as Waze and Apple Maps.

Since Safety Cloud alerts extend beyond line of sight, they reach approaching drivers around curves, over hills, and in low-visibility conditions, providing additional reaction time that can help reduce the likelihood of high-speed rear-end collisions and secondary crashes.

"Fleet safety means protecting drivers not only while they're moving, but during their most vulnerable roadside moments," said Martin Murtland, VP of Product at Fleetworthy. "By deepening our integration with HAAS Alert, we're extending digital protection beyond the cab and into the broader driving public, helping truckers reduce risk and proactively prevent severe crashes."

Free Emergency Vehicle Alerts for Fleetworthy Foundations Users

As part of the expanded partnership with HAAS Alert, Fleetworthy Foundations users will now receive real-time alerts for stopped emergency vehicles, powered by Safety Cloud ALERT™. When fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles on Safety Cloud activate their service lights, Fleetworthy-enabled trucks receive in-cab digital alerts warning them of responders ahead. The alerts provide advance notice before emergency scenes become visible, helping drivers comply with Move Over laws and safely adjust speed or change lanes when conditions allow.

The emergency vehicle alerts are currently available along interstate highways in approximately one-third of U.S. states, with nationwide coverage anticipated later this year.

"Digital alerting closes the gap between what drivers can see and what they need to know," said Jeremy Agulnek, Chief Product Officer at HAAS Alert. "By further integrating Safety Cloud ALERT and Safety Cloud PROTECT with Fleetworthy's platform, we're delivering real-time visibility that protects professional drivers, first responders, and the motoring public during some of the most dangerous roadside moments."

States may also expand their alert coverage through Fleetworthy Smart Roadways to alert commercial drivers about additional roadside responders on Safety Cloud, such as tow trucks, roadside assistance vehicles, construction crews, and utility workers, extending digital Move Over protections to additional vulnerable roadside personnel.

Together, Fleetworthy and HAAS Alert are reinforcing a shared commitment to modernizing roadway safety through connected, data-driven technology that protects drivers, responders, and the public.

About Fleetworthy

Fleetworthy offers the only complete technology suite for fleet readiness, uniting safety and compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass solutions. We help fleets streamline operations, control costs, and operate with confidence.

Trusted by 75% of the top fleets in North America, Fleetworthy offers the most adopted toll management solution and largest weigh station bypass network. Going beyond regulatory requirements, our safety and compliance capabilities strengthen safety programs and enable proactive audit readiness. We support millions of vehicles and drivers and are recognized across the industry for innovation and leadership.

Fleetworthy is shaping the future of fleet readiness with AI-enabled, connected fleet technology that keeps drivers safe, fleets compliant, and operations running at peak efficiency. Learn more at fleetworthy.com.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions that make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. The company's vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert's vehicle communication platform Safety Cloud makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers. Learn more at haasalert.com.

