Fleetworthy Expands Safety and Compliance Solution with Accident Tracking to Improve Fleet Risk Visibility

ALBANY, N.Y., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleetworthy, the only complete technology suite for fleet readiness, today announced the addition of Accident Tracking to its Safety and Compliance solution.

The new Accident Tracking capability centralizes both DOT-reportable and non-DOT incidents, enabling consistent preventability analysis, audit-ready documentation, and proactive safety management.

The capability provides fleets with a structured way to document, manage, and analyze all accidents through a standardized workflow. By going beyond basic DOT reporting requirements and aligning data capture across locations and teams, fleets can transform incident records into actionable safety intelligence that drives long-term safety improvement and risk reduction.

Accident Tracking centralizes accident data in a single, standardized workflow, tying each incident directly to drivers, vehicles, and compliance records. By capturing consistent information across locations and teams, fleets gain the visibility needed to evaluate preventability, identify trends, and reduce future risk without relying on fragmented spreadsheets, email threads, or disconnected systems. Each record preserves compliance context at the time of the incident and securely stores supporting documentation, including photos and reports, in a searchable, audit-ready format.

According to David Long, VP of Product at Fleetworthy, fleets often only track DOT-reported accidents while overlooking non-DOT incidents. "That creates a serious visibility gap," said Long. "Incomplete data limits a safety team's ability to answer critical questions about why accidents happen and what needs to change. Without a consistent framework for preventability, fleets are left reacting instead of improving. Accident Tracking changes that by turning every accident, DOT and non-DOT, into structured, defensible safety data that supports coaching, policy improvement, and proactive risk management."

Megan Dorroh, Director of Safety and Compliance at WeDriveU, Inc., emphasized the operational impact of implementing structured accident tracking within a compliance system.

"We needed a structured, defensible way to document and review every incident. This was not just for compliance, but to truly improve safety performance," said Dorroh. "Fleetworthy's new Accident Tracking capability centralizes our records and standardizes preventability analysis, giving us stronger audit readiness and clearer insight into where we can reduce future risk."

Fleetworthy's Accident Tracking serves as a single source of truth for accident records. Each incident is logged using standardized fields, linked to the relevant driver and asset, and stored alongside photos, reports, and supporting documentation. Compliance context at the time of the incident is preserved, enabling holistic reviews rather than isolated incident tracking.

In addition to improving safety outcomes, Accident Tracking strengthens a fleet's legal and compliance posture. Centralized, searchable documentation reduces audit and claims preparation time while providing a consistent framework for internal evaluations. Instant access to standardized records supports OSHA, DOT, and insurance review requirements while demonstrating due diligence. With the addition of Accident Tracking, Fleetworthy further strengthens its Safety and Compliance solution as the system of record for fleet safety, risk management, and audit readiness.

About Fleetworthy

Fleetworthy offers the only complete technology suite for fleet readiness, uniting safety and compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass solutions. We help fleets streamline operations, control costs, and operate with confidence.

Trusted by 75% of the top fleets in North America, Fleetworthy offers the most adopted toll management solution and largest weigh station bypass network. Going beyond regulatory requirements, our safety and compliance capabilities strengthen safety programs and enable proactive audit readiness. We support millions of vehicles and drivers and are recognized across the industry for innovation and leadership.

Fleetworthy is shaping the future of fleet readiness with AI-enabled, connected fleet technology that keeps drivers safe, fleets compliant, and operations running at peak efficiency. Learn more at fleetworthy.com.

Fleetworthy Media Contacts:

Sarah Burt

Fleetworthy

[email protected]

(780) 306-2195

Doug Siefkes

SiefkesPetit Communications

[email protected]

425-392-2611 Ext. 1

SOURCE Fleetworthy