Fleetworthy Launches Industry-First AI-Driven Toll Intelligence Capabilities with Toll360, Delivering Real-Time View of Toll Spend with Automated Dispute Handling

Toll360 transforms toll management from delayed, manual reconciliation into proactive, automated cost control

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleetworthy, the only complete technology suite for fleet safety, compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass, today announced the launch of Toll360, a new AI-enabled automated toll management capability that gives fleets a complete view of toll costs, from prediction through reconciliation and recovery. Fleetworthy is the first to deliver a real-time, end-to-end toll solution that enables fleets to predict, validate, reconcile, and recover toll costs as they occur - all within the toll payment platform itself.

"Toll costs remain one of the least predictable and time-consuming expenses for fleet operations and finance teams," said Shay Demmons, Chief Product Officer at Fleetworthy. "Charges often arrive weeks after vehicles travel, long after errors can be prevented or costs contained. As a result, finance teams are left manually reconciling bills, disputing charges, and tracking credits across disconnected tools. Toll360 utilizes advanced AI to address these challenges by eliminating delays in toll visibility, validating charges automatically, and recovering overpayments without adding administrative burden."

Automation for Advanced Toll Management

Built directly into Bestpass by Fleetworthy, Toll360 is now available as an add-on feature for eligible customers. It transforms toll management from a reactive billing function into a proactive, automated workflow that supports fleets at every stage of the toll lifecycle.

Using GPS and ELD route data, Toll360 predicts toll charges shortly after a vehicle completes a trip, allowing fleets to understand toll costs in real-time rather than waiting weeks for invoices. As toll charges are posted, Toll360 automatically reconciles those charges against predicted tolls and actual vehicle travel to identify discrepancies without manual review.

When mismatches are detected, Toll360 automatically submits eligible toll disputes, tracks dispute status, and records recovered credits, eliminating the need for phone calls, emails, and tracking spreadsheets. In addition, Toll360 helps fleets identify and stop costs from escalating due to incorrect toll rates, wrong vehicle or transponder assignments, misallocated cost centers, and missing vehicle toll registrations.

All Toll360 activity is visible within a single operational view through the Bestpass by Fleetworthy toll portal, providing finance, operations, and audit teams with a centralized, audit-ready record of toll activity. Once activated, Toll360 operates entirely behind the scenes and does not replace toll transponders, change payment processes, or require any driver action.

Measurable Results for Fleet Operations

Based on pilot results from a 200-truck fleet, Toll360 recovered approximately $15 per vehicle per month from disputed tolls while reducing manual reconciliation and dispute efforts by an estimated 30 to 40 hours per month. According to Demmons, the pilot also demonstrated 95 percent predicted toll accuracy under normal data conditions and reduced toll turnaround time to one day instead of days or weeks. Results will vary based on fleet size, geography, and data quality.

AI-Driven Toll Intelligence

Toll360 is powered by Fleetworthy's AI-driven toll intelligence engine, trained on millions of toll transactions, vehicle trips, GPS routes, toll authority rules, vehicle classifications, and regional pricing variables. By accounting for factors such as road type, time of day, vehicle class, and geography, Toll360 delivers highly accurate toll predictions and automated validation at scale.

Toll Intelligence for Non-Bestpass by Fleetworthy Customers

In addition to Toll360, Fleetworthy is expanding its toll intelligence portfolio with two standalone add-ons, Toll Predict and Toll Reconcile, designed for fleets that do not use Bestpass by Fleetworthy for toll payments but still need greater visibility and accuracy into toll expenses.

Toll Predict provides early, GPS-based toll cost estimates shortly after travel, enabling better accruals, forecasting, and route-level cost analysis before invoices arrive. Toll Reconcile leverages AI-driven validation to analyze posted toll charges, identify discrepancies, and highlight potential overcharges.

Along with Toll360, these solutions reinforce Fleetworthy's commitment to helping fleets proactively manage toll costs with scalable, AI-driven intelligence that delivers greater visibility, cost control, and efficiency.

About Fleetworthy

Fleetworthy is redefining fleet readiness with the industry's only complete technology suite for fleet safety, compliance, and efficiency. We unite solutions for compliance, toll management, weigh station bypass, and more, helping fleets simplify operations, reduce costs, and improve safety.

Trusted by 75% of the top fleets in North America, Fleetworthy offers the most adopted toll management solution and largest weigh station bypass network. Going beyond regulatory requirements, our compliance capabilities strengthen safety programs and enable proactive audit readiness. We support millions of vehicles and drivers and are recognized across the industry for innovation and leadership.

Fleetworthy is shaping the future of fleet readiness with AI-enabled, connected fleet technology that keeps drivers safe, fleets compliant, and operations running at peak efficiency. Learn more at fleetworthy.com.

