Fleetworthy Named Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Company of the Year in Commercial Vehicle Safety, Compliance, and Toll Management

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleetworthy™, the only complete suite for fleet readiness, today announced it has been named Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North American Company of the Year in the Commercial Vehicle Safety, Compliance, and Toll Management category. The prestigious award recognizes companies that set new standards through innovation, market performance, and customer value.

Frost & Sullivan's analysis highlights Fleetworthy as "at the forefront of innovation and growth," noting its ability to connect the core elements of fleet readiness: safety, compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass. By integrating these capabilities into a single technology suite, Fleetworthy helps fleets operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and improve decision-making.

The report cites Fleetworthy's comprehensive suite, after merging the strengths of Bestpass, Drivewyze, and Fleetworthy Solutions, as a key differentiator. Today, Fleetworthy delivers North America's largest weigh station bypass network, the most widely adopted toll management solution, and advanced compliance and safety solutions. Frost & Sullivan also noted Fleetworthy's investments in AI and analytics that are moving fleets toward proactive readiness.

"Fleetworthy stands as the definitive benchmark for modern fleet readiness," said Sathyanarayana Kabirdas, Associate Partner at Frost & Sullivan. "Fleetworthy ensures fleets gain the visibility, efficiency, and control needed to operate with confidence."

Frost & Sullivan further highlighted Fleetworthy's ability to help fleets reduce operating costs by consolidating vendors, centralizing data, and streamlining readiness workflows across safety, compliance, tolling, and bypass operations.

"This recognition reflects the significant progress our teams have made to bring truly unified solutions to fleets," said Tom Fogarty, CEO of Fleetworthy. "Our technology is designed to help fleets operate safely, efficiently, and with total confidence in their compliance and fleet readiness. Frost & Sullivan's evaluation reinforces the impact we're making across the industry."

Fleetworthy continues to invest in platform unification, AI-enabled risk insights, and integrated dashboard experiences that support real-time, data-driven decision-making.

To read the full Frost & Sullivan report, visit www.Fleetworthy.com/Company-of-the-Year-2025

About Fleetworthy

Fleetworthy is redefining fleet readiness with the industry's only complete technology suite for fleet safety, compliance, and efficiency. We unite solutions for compliance, toll management, weigh station bypass, and more, helping fleets simplify operations, reduce costs, and improve safety.

Trusted by 75% of the top fleets in North America, Fleetworthy offers the most adopted toll management solution and the largest weigh station bypass network. Going beyond regulatory requirements, our compliance capabilities strengthen safety programs and enable proactive audit readiness. We support millions of vehicles and drivers and are recognized across the industry for innovation and leadership.

Fleetworthy is shaping the future of fleet readiness with AI-enabled, connected fleet technology that keeps drivers safe, fleets compliant, and operations running at peak efficiency. Learn more at fleetworthy.com.

