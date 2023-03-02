FleishmanHillard Announces New Leader in the Philippines

Chescka Diaz Appointed General Manager

MANILA, Philippines, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard has promoted Chescka Diaz to general manager of its Philippine operations.

Diaz has been a fast-rising star in the office, most recently heading client service across its expansive client portfolio and leading award-winning campaigns that medaled in PRWeek Asia's Regional PR Campaign of the Year, PRovoke Media's APAC SABRE Awards and the Public Relations Society of the Philippines' Anvil Awards, among others. Before joining FleishmanHillard in 2019, Diaz provided communications counsel on behalf of international and local brands as well as communications firms, after beginning her career in broadcast news. She reports to Lynne Anne Davis, the Asia Pacific president and senior partner for FleishmanHillard and Omnicom PR Group.

"Chescka has proven herself to be the next natural leader for our business in the Philippines. She is a versatile communications strategist with expertise spanning brand management, corporate affairs, integrated creative campaigns, influencer engagement and more, for clients from a slew of different industries. What stands out most about Chescka's leadership style is her deep appreciation for prioritizing mentorship, collaboration and development of her team to power an enriching employee experience that in turn propels client service excellence and growth.

"The Philippines has been a key market in our Asia Pacific network since 1997, and we look forward to the next stage of success under Chescka's leadership with continued investment in innovative communications solutions that advance our clients' business goals in meaningful ways," said Davis.

"I take pride in leading the team in this high-performing market. Our diverse group of communication experts and problem solvers are the heart of every successful campaign we create for our clients in the Philippines. I strongly believe that our focus on continuously elevating the overall employee experience and development allows us to reach new heights and excel in everything that we do for the brands and organizations we work with," said Diaz.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2021 PRovoke Global Agency of the Year; 2021 ICCO Network of the Year; 2021 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year; 2022 PRWeek U.S. Agency of the Year and Outstanding Extra-Large Agency of the Year; 2021 PRovoke APAC Consultancy of the Year; 2021 PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality 2018-2022; and to Seramount's (formerly Working Mother Media) "Top Companies for Executive Women" list 2010-2022. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has 75 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 45 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

