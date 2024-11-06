FleishmanHillard Appoints Della Sweetman President, Americas and Chief Strategy Officer

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced the appointment of Della Sweetman to the role of president, Americas and chief strategy officer, effective immediately. In this position Sweetman will be responsible for the performance of the agency's largest region and for driving enterprise-wide business transformation. She will report to J.J. Carter, who was promoted to FleishmanHillard president and chief executive officer on October 1.

"Della is the right person to step into this critical role leading our largest region, from which she will help drive our transformation," said Carter. "She understands our agency's unique strengths and brings operational rigor and growth experience. Della has proven effective in executing change within our organization, which has elevated our work and improved our competitiveness. We have the personal trust that comes from many years working together and will challenge each other to push the agency forward."

The position is part of the firm's core leadership team charged with the strategic direction and operational management of the agency. Sweetman will work closely with market leaders in the Americas to align strategies, investments and resourcing to support the needs of its clients and the transformative changes for the agency.

"We have a foundation of excellent talent and expertise from which to grow and we have an enviable roster of clients," Sweetman said. "I'm very much looking forward to partnering with our leadership and teams across the Americas to together strengthen our position in the region, while fostering a culture of agility, high performance and constant innovation across the globe."

Sweetman added, "We've entered a time of great disruption for our clients and industry, and we aspire to evolve our solutions, service delivery model, the impact of our work and the experiences of our people. This is an energizing time to be at FleishmanHillard and to take on this role."

Sweetman has been in the role of chief business development officer for the agency since 2016, when she helped shape a vision for a dedicated growth unit. She has also led the agency's global Creative, Strategy and Planning practice. Prior to that, she was head of business development for the Americas, served as global client leader for one of the agency's largest accounts, and was also the former general manager for FleishmanHillard in Southern California.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2020, 2021 and 2022 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year; 2023 ICCO Large Agency of the Year – The Americas; 2022 and 2023 PRWeek U.S. Agency of the Year; 2022 and 2023 PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Extra-Large Agency of the Year; 2023 Campaign US PR Agency of the Year; 2021 PRovoke APAC Consultancy of the Year; and 2021 PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom PR Group and has nearly 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 45 countries.

About Omnicom PR Group (OPRG)

Omnicom PR Group (OPRG) is the largest global network of communications and consulting agencies in the world. It is home to three of the top global PR agencies FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and more than a dozen specialist agencies in corporate and public affairs, political consulting and advertising, language strategy, global health strategy and organizational transformation. OPRG is part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC). www.TeamOPRG.com.

SOURCE FleishmanHillard