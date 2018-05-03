FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer

Murphy will work in partnership with FH global practice and industry leaders and alongside client, business development and office leaders, to unify and activate FH's "networks within the network." She will serve as a point of connection for global clients and teams; practice and sector leaders will report to her.

"The development of expertise and innovative capabilities are the life blood our agency," said J.J. Carter, global chief operating officer and president, Americas. "Janise has helped incubate many of our leading service offerings during her career with FH, and her entrepreneurial instincts are an ideal match for our global practice ambition. This new role will work alongside our Global Client Leadership and Global Business Development initiatives to create fresh thinking that is valuable to clients and colleagues alike."

During her long-standing career with FH in Washington, D.C. and Dallas, Murphy has led global accounts, opened five FH offices and expanded the FH portfolio of specialist services and offerings. She established the agency's operations in Texas in 1990 and launched Blue Current™ in 2004 as a marketing communications boutique inside the DAS portfolio of specialist agencies. Most recently her responsibilities included leadership of offices comprising FleishmanHillard's U.S. South region in Texas, Georgia and North Carolina. As she shifts her focus to the global practice, those offices will report directly to Carter.

"FH is full of amazing intellect and ideas that are applied every day to a breathtaking range of client challenges," Murphy said. "The strength of our ideas is multiplied by the power of our connections with each other, and I can't wait to help unlock them."

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named Agency of the Year at the 2017 North American Excellence Awards; 2017 ICCO Network of the Year for the Americas and EMEA; PRWeek's Best Places to Work 2017; PR News' Best Places to Work in PR 2016-2017; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality for 2018; PR Awards Asia 2017 Greater China Agency of the Year; and NAFE's "Top 50 Companies for Executive Women" for 2010-2018. The firm's award-winning work is widely heralded, including at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has more than 80 offices in 30 countries, plus affiliates in 43 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, fashion, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,000 public relations professionals in more than 330 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc., that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

