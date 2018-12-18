FleishmanHillard Appoints Kristy Wilson to General Manager of Chicago Office

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced the appointment of Kristy Wilson to general manager of its Chicago office.

"Kristy is an experienced leader within FleishmanHillard, known for relationship building and energizing teams," said J.J. Carter, FleishmanHillard chief operating officer and president, Americas. "She's a natural innovator – always experimenting with fresh approaches to solve our clients' toughest problems. We're excited to have Kristy share her talents with a new market."

Previously, Wilson served as general manager of FleishmanHillard's office in Austin. That location will begin reporting to Lauren Walters, who will serve as general manager of a combined Texas offering that also includes the Dallas office. Walters has led FleishmanHillard's Dallas office with distinction since 2012.

"Chicago is one of the greatest cities on Earth and a highly competitive PR market where FleishmanHillard has been serving clients for decades," Wilson said. "I'm excited to work with our team to build the office to the next level, adding to our existing foundation in brand marketing and reputation management capabilities across a range of important industries, to bring our clients the high-impact, award-winning work for which FleishmanHillard is known globally."

Wilson joined FleishmanHillard's Dallas office in 1998 and has served in multiple leadership and account management roles at the agency, including leading the work for one of the agency's top 20 clients. Her expertise spans industries, including telecommunications, financial services, energy, travel and healthcare. Before joining FleishmanHillard, Wilson was a member of the public affairs team with Sprint in Florida. She began her career at Kidd & Driscoll (now Kidd Group), a full-service advertising and public relations agency.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named Agency of the Year at the 2017 North American Excellence Awards; 2017 ICCO Network of the Year for the Americas and EMEA; PRWeek's Best Places to Work 2017; PR News' Best Places to Work in PR 2016-2017; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality for 2018; PR Awards Asia 2017 Greater China Agency of the Year; and NAFE's "Top 50 Companies for Executive Women" for 2010-2018. The firm's award-winning work is widely heralded, including at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has more than 80 offices in 30 countries, plus affiliates in 43 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

SOURCE FleishmanHillard

Related Links

http://www.fleishmanhillard.com

