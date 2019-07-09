FleishmanHillard Appoints Marjorie Benzkofer Chief Strategy Officer

Benzkofer will be responsible for developing the overarching strategic plan for the agency, with specific focus on bringing growth strategies into its more than 80 offices around the world. She will guide the agency's efforts to integrate the organization's growth initiatives, convening the FleishmanHillard Cabinet, general managers, Finance and Talent Development departments and others into a coordinated planning framework, ensuring FleishmanHillard is the agency of choice for global clients and the industry's best talent.

"Marjorie has the ability to connect and motivate teams, seeing across the global network and foreshadowing industry trends, which makes her perfectly suited to take on this new role for the agency," said John Saunders, president and CEO, FleishmanHillard.

In addition to her role as CSO, Benzkofer will continue to lead the global Reputation Management capability for the agency. Under her leadership, the practice has developed sophisticated IP to deliver smarter, more sophisticated solutions for clients, including the agency's reputation research insights methodology, The Authenticity Gap. In her more than 20-year career with FleishmanHillard, Benzkofer has led countless programs for a multitude of Fortune 500 clients across industries and geographies. Before joining FleishmanHillard, Benzkofer was a corporate spokeswoman for the companies that are now ComEd and Exelon in Chicago. She began her career as a print and broadcast reporter in Kansas City and later in suburban Chicago.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named Agency of the Year at the 2017 and 2018 North American Excellence Awards; 2017 and 2018 ICCO Network of the Year for the Americas; 2019 PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Large Agency; 2019 Holmes Report North America Large Agency of the Year; 2018 Large Consultancy of the Year by PRWeek UK; PR News' Best Places to Work in PR 2016-2018; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality for 2018 and 2019; PR Awards Asia 2017 Greater China Agency of the Year; and NAFE's "Top Companies for Executive Women" for 2010-2019. The firm's award-winning work is widely heralded, including at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has more than 80 offices in 30 countries, plus affiliates in 43 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and non-profits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

