FleishmanHillard Hires Shameek Bose as Partner and Global Lead, Responsible Business and Global Impact

ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard has named Shameek Bose as the agency's first partner and global lead of Responsible Business and Global Impact. In this role, Bose will be responsible for helping clients evolve their business models to meet the rising demands of consumers, regulators, employees and shareholders.

"FleishmanHillard is helping guide clients on their transformation journeys as they navigate the complexities of responsible growth, while minimizing risk and achieving both their sustainability goals and long-term value creation," said J.J. Carter, global COO and president, Americas. "Shameek has tremendous experience helping businesses scale while making a positive impact on our world. We're thrilled to be able to bring his talent to our clients."

For the past two decades Bose has advised companies on sustainability, social impact, future of work and responsible AI. In this new role, Bose will help companies reinvent themselves in a way that is more accountable to their customers, employees and investors, and become better stewards of their environment.

"Executives are struggling to keep up with the fast pace of change driven by innovation, geopolitics and local legislation. The decisions businesses make today will shape our economy, society and sustainability for generations," said Bose. "The opportunity today for corporations to create true disruptive change is massive. I'm energized by the opportunity to work with the incredible brands FleishmanHillard represents and help them innovate through a lens of responsibility and impact."

Bose joins FleishmanHillard from Accenture where he helped organizations' C-suites and Boards develop the governance necessary to meet their Sustainability and ESG goals, metrics and annual outcomes. Before that he spent more than seven years as Global Leadership Fellow and Lead for Business Engagement at The World Economic Forum

Outside of the office, Bose is on the GLAAD National Board of Directors, USA advisory board for the Forum for the Future as well as an advisor to startups focused on sustainability.

