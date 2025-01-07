FleishmanHillard Appoints Mary Kosinski as Global Managing Director of Health and Life Sciences

Agency Expands Sector Leadership Team Announcing Additional Senior Roles

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced that Mary Kosinski has joined the agency as global managing director of Health and Life Sciences effective immediately. Kosinski will lead FleishmanHillard's largest sector and be responsible for driving transformation, expanding focus and delivering integrated solutions for clients.

"Mary's energy and deep regulatory and policy experience will bring tremendous insights to our clients and fresh perspectives to our team," said Mark Mortell, global head of practices and sectors for FleishmanHillard. "Her background in government agencies complements FleishmanHillard's strong healthcare credentials and expertise across the sector."

Before joining FleishmanHillard Kosinski served in multiple regulatory, advocacy and public health advisory roles. Most recently as the head of global corporate affairs for Pi Health and previously at the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. For nearly 15 years, Mary worked both domestically and overseas with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, and was the first chief of staff at the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

In addition to Kosinski's appointment, the agency announced three new leadership roles within Health and Life Sciences:

John Gisborne as the sector's global head of strategic client partnerships expanding client relationships and building strategic opportunities.

Marc Longpre as global head of strategy and insights for the sector, building up agency capabilities and key areas of expertise.

Jenyne Engelhardt as global head of operations and integration for the sector, driving efficiency, service integration and talent engagement.

These senior leaders bring deep industry expertise, have led client teams and have served as counselors for clients across FleishmanHillard's global health network. Kosinski and the new sector leadership team will work to diversify the business, ensure career development for agency colleagues and cultivate a culture of client experience excellence.

Kosinski and the leadership team will be working closely with other global and regional health leaders across OPRG agencies.

"I'm excited to join such a dynamic organization and talented team at such a pivotal moment for the healthcare industry," said Kosinski. "The pace of change is unlike any other in healthcare's history – digital transformation, Gen AI, patient-centered care and novel drugs and therapeutics are all contributing to a new era where communications is vital in helping clients meet patient and consumer expectations. FleishmanHillard's deep health and life sciences experience will ensure we're ready to help clients achieve their goals and navigate the challenges they face with the agility, thought leadership and expert support they need."

FleishmanHillard's Health and Life Sciences sector is FleishmanHillard's largest, providing expert counsel and communications support for healthcare clients' needs across reputation, product brand building, patient and healthcare professional engagement, public affairs, crisis communications, social and innovation, research and media relations.

Today's announcement follows the appointment of J.J. Carter to president and CEO of the agency in October 2024, and his new global leadership team in November 2024, reflecting FleishmanHillard's transformation and expanded focus on the use of intelligence and technology. Kosinski's appointment marks the agency's continued commitment to deliver specialist senior counsel and leadership in key sectors.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2020, 2021 and 2022 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year; 2023 ICCO Large Agency of the Year – The Americas; 2022 and 2023 PRWeek U.S. Agency of the Year; 2022 and 2023 PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Extra-Large Agency of the Year; 2023 Campaign US PR Agency of the Year; 2021 PRovoke APAC Consultancy of the Year; and 2021 PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom PR Group and has nearly 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 45 countries.

About Omnicom PR Group (OPRG)

Omnicom PR Group (OPRG) is the largest global network of communications and consulting agencies in the world. It is home to three of the top global PR agencies FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and more than a dozen specialist agencies in corporate and public affairs, political consulting and advertising, language strategy, global health strategy and organizational transformation. OPRG is part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC). www.TeamOPRG.com.

SOURCE FleishmanHillard