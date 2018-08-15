FleishmanHillard Appoints New Financial and Professional Services Co-Lead in the Americas

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its steady growth of global practices and sectors, FleishmanHillard today appointed Emily K. Graham, senior vice president and partner, to co-lead of the financial and professional services sector in the Americas. Graham joined the agency in 2017 to lead financial services market growth in New York.

In her new role, Graham will partner with sector co-lead Tom Laughran, senior vice president and partner in the Chicago office, to further build and expand relationships with clients and prospects in financial services and professional services, including banking, fintech, investment management and insurance, as well as clients that provide audit, tax, consulting, legal, architecture and other services.

"Since joining FleishmanHillard, Emily has brought tremendous value to our clients in the financial and professional services sector, helping them use marketing and corporate communications as drivers of differentiation and growth. This industry is not only one of our largest categories, but among the most important to the growth and success of the economies in which we operate. So, it deserves the best talent we can provide," said Janise Murphy, FleishmanHillard chief practice officer. "In addition, Emily has deep experience developing executive positioning programs for the C-suite, with a specialty in counseling leaders who represent or wish to generate more diverse and inclusive workforces."

Collaborating with other global regional leads, Graham will drive the sector's prospecting strategy to grow its portfolio, talent and spark continuous innovation within the agency's financial services offerings, marketing and thought leadership.

"This is an incredibly dynamic time in business and society. Each day FH people, clients and potential energize me. Ten years after the Great Recession, the financial and professional services industries have rebounded with a resounding desire to connect authentically with their stakeholders across all channels," Graham said. "Storytelling, reputation building and taking a position are no longer foreign. Along with trust and transparency, these are table stakes against mounting societal, business and consumer expectations. I'm eager to continue the work we've started to drive the sector to even greater heights."

Graham served as a trusted counselor to banking and financial industry clients at the peak of the Great Recession, guiding them through communications challenges related to regulatory uncertainty, public scrutiny and restoring trust in the capital markets. She has also steered communications strategy for organizations and C-suites going through unprecedented business change, work that has been industry leading and award winning. Graham has a strong background in developing and implementing integrated communications strategies for public and private financial institutions, along with significant expertise advising C-suite leaders, global consumer conglomerates, professional services firms, venture capital funds, investment banks, securities firms, diversified financial services organizations, and accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting firms.

Before joining FleishmanHillard in 2017, Graham held senior positions at MWWPR and Burson-Marsteller where she led communications efforts for several blue chip clients including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, U.S. Trust, Accenture, Southwest Airlines, Deloitte and Morgan Stanley.

About FleishmanHillard



FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named Agency of the Year at the 2017 North American Excellence Awards; 2017 ICCO Network of the Year for the Americas and EMEA; PRWeek's Best Places to Work 2017; PR News' Best Places to Work in PR 2016-2017; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality for 2018; PR Awards Asia 2017 Greater China Agency of the Year; and NAFE's "Top 50 Companies for Executive Women" for 2010-2018. The firm's award-winning work is widely heralded, including at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has more than 80 offices in 30 countries, plus affiliates in 43 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group



Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, fashion, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,000 public relations professionals in more than 330 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc., that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

