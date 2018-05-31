FleishmanHillard Grows Washington, D.C. Leadership Team

"Geoff is a proven leader in Washington, D.C. and will bring great value to our clients. His insights and political acumen make him a highly sought-after counselor," said Robert Hoopes, general manager of FleishmanHillard's Washington, D.C. office. "Jennifer has had a remarkable career leading social and innovation and will help lead work across our office and network on behalf of our clients. These are two great storytellers joining the FH team and we're so excited to have them here."

Basye will be working across the global public affairs practice to provide clients with strategic counsel in crisis communications, litigation issues and high-profile risk and external affairs programs. He brings a depth of experience in public affairs and media relations through his prior work with Fortune 25 companies and in multiple capacities within the public sector, including as a White House political appointee and spokesperson for the nation's top aviation agency.

"I am thrilled to join such an accomplished, talented team to work on clients across FleishmanHillard's global network," Basye said. "The firm is at the forefront of the industry when it comes to helping companies and public-sector organizations tackle their biggest reputational challenges, and I look forward to adding my experience to the firm's strategic communications capabilities."

In Mitchell's new role, she will help to lead the growing Washington, D.C. hub of the global social and innovation practice and will focus on providing clients with strategic counsel and cutting-edge strategies to foster and protect relationships with their most important audiences. Mitchell has deep social, digital and crisis expertise across a variety of industries, including technology, healthcare, retail, hospitality and education. Most recently, she was the director of social media at MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas.

"FleishmanHillard is an innovator in social media, and I am thrilled to contribute my expertise to further grow the firm's social practice here in D.C.," Mitchell said. "The digital space is rapidly expanding and evolving, and I'm looking forward to helping the office and firm navigate these changes, bringing solutions and strategies to our clients."

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named Agency of the Year at the 2017 North American Excellence Awards; 2017 ICCO Network of the Year for the Americas and EMEA; PRWeek's Best Places to Work 2017; PR News' Best Places to Work in PR 2016-2017; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality for 2018; PR Awards Asia 2017 Greater China Agency of the Year; and NAFE's "Top 50 Companies for Executive Women" for 2010-2018. The firm's award-winning work is widely heralded, including at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has more than 80 offices in 30 countries, plus affiliates in 43 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, fashion, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,000 public relations professionals in more than 330 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc., that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

