FleishmanHillard Hires Rafi Khan to Lead New Delhi Office

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced the hire of Rafi Khan as senior vice president and general manager of its New Delhi office, building on the agency's strong performance during the past year.

"We've had an exceptional 2018 in India with growth in clients, award winning work and new people joining us to support our existing teams," said Yusuf Hatia, managing director of FleishmanHillard in India. "Delhi NCR offers great capacity to accelerate our growth, and Rafi's addition to our team there will help us to capitalize on the opportunities we are already seeing in the capital city. He is exactly the kind of professional we need – with his deep knowledge of the creative industries, business acumen and network in Delhi – and I'm glad that he's joining us at a time when the number of opportunities are coming in thick and fast!"

Khan has more than 20 years of experience across sectors and industries and is highly regarded by clients and former colleagues alike. He previously served as executive vice president, Weber Shandwick India and before that was CEO of Cohn & Wolfe India. Khan has worked with companies including Etisalat, American Express, Yahoo, TripAdvisor, Hilton Worldwide, Lufthansa Airlines, Sensodyne, Xerox and The Oberoi Group, and has both in-house and agency experience across India.

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy.

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, fashion, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility.

