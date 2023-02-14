FleishmanHillard Promotes Courtney Quaye to General Manager of its Chicago Office

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced the promotion of Courtney Quaye to general manager of its Chicago office after an extensive internal and external search.

"Courtney has been an outstanding global client leader for a number of years, skillfully ensuring our clients are receiving the best ideas and work from the agency, while also ensuring our people have the resources they need to learn, grow and thrive," said J.J. Carter, FleishmanHillard global COO and president, Americas. "His combination of caring for our clients and our colleagues, along with a clear vision for the future of FleishmanHillard in Chicago will make him terrific in this role."

Quaye has been a part of the Chicago office since 2009, most recently leading the agency's PepsiCo work where he oversees partnerships with multiple brands. His expertise spans consumer, lifestyle, sports, DE&I and business communications. Quaye is also passionate about DE&I and is actively involved in driving efforts on the client, office and agency levels.

Prior to joining FleishmanHillard, Quaye played significant roles in building, reinforcing and maintaining the reputations for major brands across industries including food, personal care and sports, at agencies including Edelman and Weber Shandwick.

