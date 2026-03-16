Flex Accelerates AI Factory Deployment with NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Reference Designs

Prefabricated modular solutions integrate power, compute and cooling to cut deployment timelines by up to 30%

News summary

Modular solutions combine Flex's advanced manufacturing scale and systems integration expertise with NVIDIA AI infrastructure

Feature 800 VDC Power Rack, high-density IT racks, advanced liquid cooling and critical power infrastructure

Leverage Flex's extensive global footprint, including 18+ million square feet across 35+ locations in the Americas, to meet growing AI infrastructure demands in the U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced new reference designs for NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint to accelerate giga-scale AI factory deployment. Built under Flex's AI Infrastructure Platform, the prefabricated modular designs combine power, high-density IT racks and cooling into factory-integrated systems engineered for speed, scalability and system-level performance.

Flex's reference designs for NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint accelerate giga-scale AI factory deployment.

"Speed and manufacturing scale now define competitive advantage in AI infrastructure," said Michael Hartung, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Flex. "These reference designs bring together Flex's advanced manufacturing footprint and integration expertise with NVIDIA's AI-driven platform leadership. By engineering the full infrastructure stack as a unified system, we help customers overcome the power, heat and scale challenges of the AI era and bring capacity online faster."

The reference designs feature hybrid architectures that support phased migration from traditional AC environments to 800 VDC power architectures. Pre-engineered and factory-built modular systems reduce on-site complexity and enable up to 30% faster deployment compared to traditional construction approaches.

At the core of the reference designs are several new innovations:

800 VDC Power Rack – Developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, the 800 VDC Power Rack features a disaggregated architecture and Flex's power shelf for the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform. By shifting power components outside the IT rack, the design maximizes space for compute, enabling higher GPU density, improved communication and greater performance per rack.

Developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, the 800 VDC Power Rack features a disaggregated architecture and Flex's power shelf for the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform. By shifting power components outside the IT rack, the design maximizes space for compute, enabling higher GPU density, improved communication and greater performance per rack. Advanced liquid cooling – Secondary fluid networks and centralized cooling distribution units (CDUs) enable efficient heat removal to support power-intensive AI workloads.

Secondary fluid networks and centralized cooling distribution units (CDUs) enable efficient heat removal to support power-intensive AI workloads. Integrated IT racks – High-density, liquid-cooled racks house AI servers along with integrated networking and high-speed interconnects to support low-latency, high-bandwidth communication.

High-density, liquid-cooled racks house AI servers along with integrated networking and high-speed interconnects to support low-latency, high-bandwidth communication. Critical power infrastructure – Dedicated high-capacity power feeds, redundant busway systems with rack-level tap-offs, and integrated power distribution cabinets and units provide scalable, reliable power delivery across the deployment.

Flex is actively building prefabricated modular solutions for hyperscalers today, including at its 400,000-square-foot Dallas facility purpose-built for data center infrastructure. With more than 18 million square feet across 35+ locations in the Americas — including Austin, Texas and Guadalajara, Mexico — Flex's scale and regional presence significantly shorten lead times for U.S. data center operators.

To learn more about Flex's reference designs and AI infrastructure platform, visit: https://flex.com/resources/flex-ai-infrastructure-platform

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SOURCE Flex