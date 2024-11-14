Flex Acquires JetCool to Expand Data Center and Power Portfolio

The addition of advanced liquid cooling technology addresses increased heat requirements across the full spectrum of AI workloads and high-performance computing

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today it has acquired JetCool Technologies, a leading liquid cooling company for data centers. The acquisition bolsters Flex's data center and power portfolio to help hyperscale and enterprise customers solve growing power, heat, and scale challenges in the era of AI. Building on the partnership announced at the 2024 OCP Global Summit, the deal brings together JetCool's advanced cooling technologies and Flex's expertise across IT and power infrastructure, global manufacturing and vertical integration for customers to deploy AI servers at scale.

"We are excited to welcome JetCool and their talented team to Flex," said Michael Hartung, President, Chief Commercial Officer, Flex. "The addition of JetCool's advanced liquid cooling technology strengthens our ability to help customers address increased power, thermal density, and cooling requirements across the full spectrum of AI workloads and high-performance computing for greater performance, efficiency, and sustainability."

"Joining Flex will undoubtedly take JetCool's technologies to new heights through its global presence, extensive manufacturing capabilities and differentiated suite of data center and power offerings," said Dr. Bernie Malouin, CEO, JetCool. "We look forward to delivering integrated liquid-cooled system and rack solutions with unparalleled efficiency and scale."

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts, JetCool delivers liquid cooling solutions that provide the essential foundation for hyperscale, enterprise, colocation, and semiconductor customers to advance innovations in high-performance computing. Utilizing microconvective cooling®, JetCool's products range from fully sealed cold plates and direct liquid-to-chip products to hotspot-targeted embedded liquid cooling and complete turn-key microconvective cooling systems. The company recently announced a Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) that provides precise cooling for racks up to 300kW and is scalable to row-based configurations for over 2MW of cooling capacity. Deployed by major chipmakers and OEMs, JetCool's state-of-the-art liquid cooling solutions ensure continued advancements in device efficiency, performance, reliability, and sustainability.

Data center manufacturing capabilities, products, and services at scale

Flex delivers advanced manufacturing, data center IT and power infrastructure solutions from the grid to the chip, and product lifecycle services to address industry-wide challenges with power, heat, and scale. The company's cloud-focused manufacturing services span the value chain to support the mass deployment of vertically integrated data center racks from sourcing of materials and private-label components to the design, manufacturing, fulfillment and sustainable maintenance of servers, storage, racks, cabling, switches, bus bars, power shelves, and battery back-up, coupled with liquid cooling technologies. Flex power products enable data center operators to more efficiently manage power through innovative critical power infrastructure, such as switchgear and power distribution units, and embedded power at the server- and rack-levels, such as power modules and power shelves.

