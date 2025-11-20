Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nov 20, 2025, 16:04 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced that members of its leadership team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference 2025
 Date: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025
Presentation time: 9:10 a.m. CT / 10:10 a.m. ET

UBS 2025 Global Technology and AI Conference 
 Date: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025
Presentation time: 10:35 a.m. CT / 11:35 a.m. ET

Nasdaq 53rd Investor Conference
 Date: Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025
Presentation time: 7:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. ET

Barclays 23rd Annual Global Technology Conference
 Date: Wed, Dec. 10, 2025
Presentation time: 11:15 a.m. CT / 12:15 p.m. ET

The presentations will be available as a live webcast accessible through the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com. An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentations.

About Flex 
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps leading brands design, build, and manage products that improve the world. With a global footprint spanning 30 countries, Flex delivers advanced manufacturing and supply chain solutions, innovative products and technology, and lifecycle services that support customers from concept to scale. In the AI era, Flex is helping customers accelerate data center deployment by solving power, heat, and scale challenges through cutting-edge power and cooling technology and scalable IT infrastructure solutions. For more information, visit flex.com. 

Contact:
Michelle Simmons
Senior Vice President, Investor and Public Relations
(669) 242-6332
[email protected]

