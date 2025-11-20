Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced that members of its leadership team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference 2025

Date: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025

Presentation time: 9:10 a.m. CT / 10:10 a.m. ET

UBS 2025 Global Technology and AI Conference

Date: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025

Presentation time: 10:35 a.m. CT / 11:35 a.m. ET

Nasdaq 53rd Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025

Presentation time: 7:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. ET

Barclays 23rd Annual Global Technology Conference

Date: Wed, Dec. 10, 2025

Presentation time: 11:15 a.m. CT / 12:15 p.m. ET

The presentations will be available as a live webcast accessible through the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com. An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentations.

