Flex and Cerebras Expand Partnership to Scale American Manufacturing of Cerebras AI Supercomputers

The expanded operation is expected to increase CS-3 production capacity by approximately 7x through 2026, supported by new production lines, expanded floor space, advanced test infrastructure, and additional skilled manufacturing talent based in California.

At a time when electronics manufacturing is often associated with overseas supply chains, this partnership demonstrates that some of the world's most sophisticated AI systems are being designed, assembled, integrated, and tested in the heart of Silicon Valley.

"The CS-3 is unlike any computer system ever built, and scaling its production requires an extraordinary manufacturing partner. Flex brings the technical depth, operational rigor, and manufacturing expertise needed to support that scale," said Dhiraj Mallick, COO of Cerebras. "People often think the entire AI manufacturing and packaging supply chain lives overseas, but everyday across the U.S., teams of American engineers and technicians are building state-of-the-art AI systems that power frontier AI workloads around the world."

The CS-3 is built on Cerebras' industry-leading wafer-scale engine architecture, featuring a processor physically larger than any conventional AI chip. The system integrates advanced liquid cooling, high-density power delivery, precision mechanical assembly, and tightly coordinated networking infrastructure into a platform designed for large-scale AI training and inference.

Manufacturing the CS-3 presents challenges rarely encountered in traditional server production. Each system requires specialized handling processes, custom tooling, precision calibration, and extensive system-level validation. Flex engineers worked closely with Cerebras to develop dedicated assembly flows, automated test stations, and new manufacturing methodologies tailored specifically to wafer-scale computing systems.

"The CS-3 does not resemble a conventional server or rack-scale compute platform," said Rob Campbell, President of Communication, Enterprise and Cloud at Flex. "Every stage of the manufacturing process—from mechanical integration to thermal validation and final system qualification—required deep collaboration between our engineering teams. We thank Cerebras for their partnership in demonstrating what American advanced manufacturing can achieve when two highly technical organizations work side by side."

To support the ramp, Flex is expanding dedicated manufacturing operations for Cerebras in Milpitas, with multiple new assembly and integration lines coming online through 2026. The footprint devoted to CS-3 manufacturing is expected to grow substantially this year as production accelerates to meet customer demand from AI model developers, cloud providers, and enterprise customers.

The expansion is also contributing to growth in high-skilled manufacturing roles across the region, including manufacturing, systems integration, quality, supply chain, and testing.

Inside the Milpitas facility, production operations span precision mechanical assembly, high-power electrical integration, liquid cooling installation, optical networking validation, and full-rack system qualification. To support growing demand, the site has expanded into a high-throughput manufacturing environment with parallel integration lines, enhanced burn-in and validation areas, additional automated test infrastructure, and increased warehouse and logistics capacity for critical components and finished systems. Tooling and fixtures will enable multiple CS-3 systems to move through integration and testing simultaneously, which is expected to significantly increase throughput while maintaining the rigorous quality and reliability standards required for large-scale AI deployments.

To learn more, please visit cerebras.ai/flex.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps leading brands design, build, and manage products that improve the world. With a global footprint spanning 30 countries, Flex delivers advanced manufacturing and supply chain solutions, innovative products and technology, and lifecycle services that support customers from concept to scale. In the AI era, Flex is helping customers accelerate data center deployment by solving power, heat, and scale challenges through cutting-edge power and cooling technology and scalable IT infrastructure solutions. For information about Flex's intent to spin off its Cloud and Power Infrastructure portfolio, visit: https://flex.com/transaction-resources

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) is building the fastest AI infrastructure in the world. Cerebras is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, AI researchers, and engineers of all types that have come together to make AI blisteringly fast through innovation and invention. Cerebras believes that when AI is fast, it will change the world. Cerebras' flagship technology, the Wafer-Scale Engine 3 (WSE-3) is the world's largest and fastest commercialized AI processor. Fifty-eight times larger than a leading GPU chip, the WSE-3 uses a fraction of the power per unit compute while delivering inference up to 15 times faster than leading GPU-based solutions as benchmarked on leading open-source models. Leading corporations, research institutes, and governments on four continents chose Cerebras to run their AI workloads. Cerebras solutions are available on premises and in the cloud.

Contacts

Flex Media & Press

Christie Haber

Senior Director, Commercial Marketing

(602) 245-1057

[email protected]

Flex Investors & Analysts

Michelle Simmons

Senior Vice President, Global Investor Relations and Public Relations

(669) 242-6332

[email protected]

Cerebras

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the anticipated 7x increase in production of CS-3 systems, multiple new assembly and integration lines coming online through 2026, the expected substantial growth this year in the footprint devoted to CS-3 manufacturing, and the expected significant increase in throughput of CS-3 systems while maintaining quality and reliability. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", "intend", "target", "aim", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "becoming", "look forward", "could", "can," "can have", "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to the information in this press release. Neither Cerebras, Flex, nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release relate only to events and information as of the date hereof. Neither Cerebras nor Flex undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected.

SOURCE Flex