Flex and LG Partner to Develop Advanced Thermal Management Solutions for Gigawatt Data Centers

Complementary portfolios enable data center operators to overcome the growing power, heat, and scale challenges of the AI era

Partnership brings together Flex's liquid cooling, power, and IT infrastructure solutions and LG's line of high-performance air and liquid cooling infrastructure

Flex and LG will co-develop prefabricated, modular data center solutions for advanced thermal management in high-density compute environments

Integrated liquid and air cooling solutions will join the lineup of breakthrough products available as part of the Flex AI infrastructure platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), a global manufacturing leader and innovator in data center infrastructure solutions, today announced a new partnership with LG Electronics (LG) to jointly develop integrated, modular cooling solutions that address the escalating thermal management challenges of AI-era data centers.

Flex and LG will jointly develop integrated, modular cooling solutions that address the escalating thermal management challenges of AI-era data centers.

Advanced cooling technologies are required for more efficient heat dissipation in high-density data centers. The partnership brings together Flex's liquid cooling portfolio, proprietary power products, and IT infrastructure solutions with LG's high-performance air and liquid cooling modules, including CRAC, CRAH, chillers, coolant distribution units (CDUs), and full suite of thermal management and monitoring solutions. This gives data center operators the agility to customize solutions and scale with demand.

"Through our collaboration with LG, Flex now offers customers a complete range of cooling solutions to tackle escalating heat challenges in the data center," said Michael Hartung, president and chief commercial officer, Flex. "Together, we'll deliver prefabricated, scalable data center infrastructure solutions that incorporate advanced liquid and air cooling technologies to increase efficiency, simplify deployment, and speed time to revenue for our customers."

LG's advanced chiller systems efficiently produce cold water for data centers, working seamlessly with Flex and LG CDUs and secondary fluid networks (SFNs) to safeguard AI compute assets by keeping facility and IT cooling fluids separate. As a complete solution, these technologies deliver reliable temperature control, maximize energy efficiency, and ensure flexible, scalable thermal management and rapid deployment of high-density AI workloads. LG showcased its latest cooling technologies at Data Center World (DCW) in Washington D.C. and DCW Asia 2025 in Singapore this year, further accelerating its efforts to expand its presence in the global market.

"We are advancing our competitiveness in the AI data center market by strategically partnering with leading global companies," said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. "Our collaboration with Flex adds new momentum to our global expansion and enhances our ability to deliver unique value to clients worldwide."

Co-developed solutions will be available as part of the Flex AI infrastructure platform, the first globally manufactured data center platform integrating power, cooling, compute, and services into modular designs.

Scalable data center manufacturing capabilities, products, and services

Flex provides advanced manufacturing capabilities, innovative power and cooling products, and end-to-end lifecycle services that solve for data center power, heat, and scale challenges in the AI era. Accelerate data center deployment worldwide with Flex. For more information on Flex's data center infrastructure solutions, visit: https://flex.com/industries/data-center

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps leading brands design, build, and manage products that improve the world. With a global footprint spanning 30 countries, Flex delivers advanced manufacturing and supply chain solutions, innovative products and technology, and lifecycle services that support customers from concept to scale. In the AI era, Flex is helping customers accelerate data center deployment by solving power, heat, and scale challenges through cutting-edge power and cooling technology and scalable IT infrastructure solutions.

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions, including chillers, for diverse sectors and climates. Committed to exceptional HVAC performance, the ES Company aims to enhance indoor comfort and well-being with innovative air care products. Leveraging deep industry expertise, it offers digitalized HVAC solutions designed for better life. As a trusted partner, the company integrates cutting-edge technology into daily operations while offering ongoing support. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/global/business/hvac.

