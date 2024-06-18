Flex and Yardi Unveil Seamless Rent Payment Integration in RentCafe

Partnership offers Yardi clients a fully integrated rent payment solution, empowering residents with financial flexibility.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex , a leader in financial wellness solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Yardi®, a leading property management software provider. This collaboration provides residents with unprecedented payment flexibility and simplicity, embedded in the RentCafe resident portal.

"At Flex, we are committed to simplifying the rent payment process for residents and property managers alike," said Shragie Lichtenstein, CEO and Co-founder at Flex. "Our partnership with Yardi allows us to deliver a seamless, integrated experience that not only enhances resident satisfaction but also improves operational efficiency for property managers."

The integration allows residents to split their monthly rent into smaller, more manageable payments, ensuring property managers receive the full amount, when it's due. Residents can discover and sign up for the payment option directly within their RentCafe portal. Once registered, the Flex service is immediately available to residents, with no additional work or cost for onsite teams.

"Integrating Flex's innovative payment solutions within RentCafe helps our clientsmeet the expectations of today's renters," added Patrick Hennessey, Vice President and General Manager at Yardi. "Personalizing the rent payment process is a crucial step towards enhancing our overall customer experience."

"Flex is the only company to work directly with both property management companies and their underlying management software to offer the best possible flexible rent payment experience," continued Lichtenstein. "Now, by embedding Flex directly into RentCafe, we are setting a new standard for accessibility and convenience."



Flex has facilitated over $8 billion in on-time rent payments for thousands of property management companies across the U.S. By implementing Flex's solutions, property managers can increase resident retention and boost NOI, while residents benefit from improved cash flow. This dual advantage strengthens the financial stability of both property management companies and the communities they serve.



About Flex

Flex is a leading financial services company that allows residents to split their rent and build their credit. Trusted by over 1,600 property management companies and offered in more than 6 million units nationwide, Flex has paid more than $8 billion in on-time rent. By integrating seamlessly with major property management systems, Flex offers a simple solution that supports operational efficiency and creates a superior resident experience. Learn more about Flex at getflex.com/properties .

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com .

SOURCE Flex