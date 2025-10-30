Flex Announces its 2025 Sustainability Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) published its 2025 sustainability report today, showcasing the company's performance against its 2030 sustainability goals in calendar year 2024. Flex's sustainability strategy focuses on reducing environmental impact, uplifting communities, advancing a safe and empowered work environment, deepening value chain partnerships, and applying an accountable approach to doing business.

"With our 2030 goals on the horizon and the industry landscape continuing to evolve, sustainability remains core to our ability to deliver value as a manufacturing partner," said Barjouth Aguilar, senior director of the global sustainability program and foundation officer at Flex. "Our global team members and value chain partners are critical to our journey ahead. Together, we are dedicated to progressing outcomes that help navigate industry challenges, support a healthier, cleaner world and empower our people."

Flex's sustainability report highlighted 2024 sustainability performance achievements including:

43% decrease in absolute scope one and two emissions from our 2019 base year 1

32% of electricity was powered by renewable energy 2

47% of sites within scope 3 are verified as zero waste

10% decrease in total case incident rate year over year

58% of preferred suppliers4 had emission reduction targets, and 100 percent of specified customers5 had science-based targets, progressing toward the organization's 2025 goals ahead of schedule

The company also earned recognition from independent organizations, including an A- CDP Score for Climate, a spot on Times and Statista's World's Best Companies List for the second consecutive year, and achieving the distinction of a 2025 World's Most Ethical Company® honoree from Ethisphere for the third straight year. Additionally, Flex received awards for advancing sustainability with value chain partners, earning a Supplier Pledge Award from HP HOPE Recycling Futures, an Excellence in ESG award from Cisco, and an Ericsson Supplier Sustainability Award.

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps leading brands design, build, and manage products that improve the world. With a global footprint spanning 30 countries, Flex delivers advanced manufacturing and supply chain solutions, innovative products and technology, and lifecycle services that support customers from concept to scale. In the AI era, Flex is helping customers accelerate data center deployment by solving power, heat, and scale challenges through cutting-edge power and cooling technology and scalable IT infrastructure solutions.

1 The target boundary includes biogenic emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.

2 Percent of renewable energy is considering purchased and on-site generation divided by the total of electricity used for tracking sites.

3 2024 progress puts Flex 95% towards the 2025 goal of achieving zero waste in 50% of manufacturing and logistics sites.

4 Flex commits that 50% of 'Preferred Suppliers' will set their own GHG emissions reduction targets by 2025 and 100% by 2030.

5 Progress based on Flex's commitment that 70% of customers as measured by emissions covering purchased goods and services, capital goods, and use of sold products will have science-based targets by 2025, which was baselined in calendar year 2019. Top customer by emissions selection was updated based on the 2023 data. Although 20% of top customers by emissions do not have an official SBTi target, their strategies and targets are aligned with science-based principles.

