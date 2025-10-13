Flex announces new AI infrastructure platform to speed deployment by up to 30%

"As AI adoption accelerates, data center operators must overcome rising power, heat, and scale challenges to deploy infrastructure at unprecedented speed," said Michael Hartung, president and chief commercial officer at Flex. "Flex delivers the industry's deepest hardware stack by integrating power, cooling, and compute with vertically integrated manufacturing at scale. Its open architecture provides the flexibility required for faster, more predictable deployments, enabling data center operators to keep up with AI demand."

Integrated platform for rapid, reliable deployment

Traditional bespoke build approaches are more complex and often involve longer construction times, schedule risks, and unpredictable performance and costs. Flex unites the essential building blocks of AI-scale infrastructure, bringing together Flex's portfolio of power and cooling products and rack integration capabilities into pre-engineered designs.

Key advantages include:

Faster deployment: Up to 30% faster time-to-market, accelerating revenue recognition.

Integration as innovation: A unified platform that enables rack, cooling, and power breakthroughs.

Deepest hardware stack in the industry: Integration of compute with critical infrastructure for higher performance and efficiency.

Flexible, open architecture: Partner-friendly and adaptable to customer-preferred OEMs.

Lifecycle intelligence: Built-in monitoring, predictive analytics, and system-level optimization.

New solutions tackle rising power, heat, and scale challenges

The platform debuts with several breakthrough Flex product innovations and capabilities across the full stack:

1MW racks — High-density, liquid-cooled IT rack and OCP-inspired power rack, designed to support +/-400V and enable the transition to 800VDC power architectures for next-generation AI infrastructure.

Capacitive Energy Storage System — First-to-market UL 1973–certified capacitor energy storage system, reducing electrical disturbances from AI workloads.

Modular rack-level coolant distribution unit (CDU) — A scalable CDU, delivering up to 1.8 MW of flexible capacity to support evolving AI, HPC, and hyperscale workloads, backed by comprehensive global support and warranty coverage.

Prefabricated power pods and skids— Pre-engineered modular systems simplify installation, cut onsite labor through parallel construction and fewer interconnects, and shorten build times. By leveraging offsite assembly, customers cut weeks from construction schedules and save thousands of hours of onsite labor, reducing deployment from 12+ months to just 6–12 months.

Flex's global manufacturing and supply chain network underpins the platform and new products, delivering unmatched scalability, resilience, and deployment speed. In addition, Flex provides global services that support the full lifecycle of AI infrastructure, from design and sourcing through deployment, fulfillment, and circular economy. This ensures customers benefit not only from integrated hardware, but also from end-to-end support that improves reliability, sustainability, and speed to scale.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Contacts

Media & Press:

Christie Haber

Director, Commercial Marketing

(602) 245-1057

[email protected]

Investors & Analysts:

Michelle Simmons

Senior Vice President, Global Investor Relations and Public Relations

(669) 242-6332

[email protected]

SOURCE Flex