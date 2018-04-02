SAN JOSE, Calif., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2018 results on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-201-0168 with passcode Q4Flex. The live webcast of the call and accompanying slides can be accessed on the Flex Investor Relations website at http://investors.flex.com. An audio replay and transcript will also be available after the call.
About Flex Ltd.
Flex is the Sketch-to-Scale™ solutions provider that designs and builds Intelligent Products for a Connected World™. With approximately 200,000 professionals across 30 countries, Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies of all sizes in various industries and end-markets. For more information, visit flex.com or follow us on Twitter @flexintl. Flex – Live Smarter™
Investors & Analysts
Kevin Kessel
408-576-7985
kevin.kessel@flex.com
or
Media & Press
Paul Brunato
(408) 576-7534
paul.brunato@flex.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-announces-release-date-for-fourth-quarter-fiscal-2018-earnings-300622699.html
SOURCE Flex
Share this article