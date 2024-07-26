Flex Appoints Michael Hartung as President, Chief Commercial Officer

Establishes unified go-to-market organization to drive growth

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today the appointment of Michael Hartung as President, Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. In his expanded role, Mr. Hartung will continue to report to Flex CEO, Revathi Advaithi and lead both the Agility and Reliability segments, focusing on delivering on the long-term Flex Forward strategy and driving the adoption of the company's end-to-end services and products across targeted markets. Over his 20 years at Flex, Mr. Hartung has consistently delivered revenue growth and margin expansion across multiple businesses, most recently as President, Agility Solutions.

Michael Hartung, President, Chief Commercial Officer, Flex.

"We are fortunate to have an experienced industry executive in Michael to lead our entire commercial efforts," said Revathi Advaithi, CEO, Flex. "I am confident that under Michael's leadership, we have the opportunity to capitalize on the macro trends fueling demand for our services and products."

"I am excited to be leading our commercial efforts to accelerate progress on our long-term strategy and deliver additional value to our customers," said Michael Hartung, President, Chief Commercial Officer, Flex. "This unified go-to-market organization will help focus our efforts on key growth opportunities, drive consistency across the enterprise, and further penetrate our differentiated suite of services and products across all our end markets."

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

