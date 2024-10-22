FLEX debuts the future of digital payments. F.A.C.E: FLEX Authorized Checkout Experience.

FLEX Payment Solutions

Oct 22, 2024, 09:00 ET

This new technology processes compliant high-risk bank account to bank account transactions through biometric scanning at the point of purchase.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F.A.C.E. is a digital payment platform featuring web-based, verified account origination services and biometric transaction verification. Through artificial intelligence and patented protocols, high-risk industry transactions are transformed into secure, convenient, and rapid experiences. This state-of-the-art encryption and AI-driven fraud prevention guarantees that every transaction remains fortified against threats. 

Regulated businesses such as cannabis-related companies, CBD, and tribal-owned businesses on native lands can catch fraudulent transactions before a payment is made with FLEX's zero-fraud payment technology. In addition, the patented FLEX F.A.C.E. technology is an intelligent payment ecosystem that continually adapts and strengthens consumer identity authentication with every transaction. 

"Our team is inspired by innovation. F.A.C.E. assures that security-minded businesses stay ahead of the curve, offering a seamless payment experience while meticulously adhering to industry-specific regulations," says Rob Zeitler, President of FLEX Payment Solutions.    

Learn more at: https://flexpaymentsolutions.com/products/face/ 

About FLEX Payment Solutions 

FLEX Payment Solutions delivers best-in-class, leading-edge payment technology solutions to merchants with unique electronic payment acceptance needs. With more than 20 years of proven experience in the financial services space, FLEX understands the challenges of adapting to regulations and innovations in the financial industry. The company offers a vast network of specialized banking partners and powerful in-house technology, which fuels a sophisticated program built to help merchant partners move their business forward.  

FLEX's proprietary solutions are designed to increase speed and decrease friction during the payment process, freeing up valuable time for merchants to focus on running their businesses. In addition to F.A.C.E. Secure Payment Technology, its state-of-the-art payments alternatives include: InstaPay, eCheck 21, ACH, Debit and Credit Card Processing, and IVR + Text-to-Pay/Pay-By-Voice Processing. 

Contact: Mike Biegalski, VP Sales & Operations,[email protected] 

SOURCE FLEX Payment Solutions

