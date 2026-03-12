Flex Dental Introduces FlexPayments Powered by Stripe

New integrated payment solution brings faster payouts, streamlined collections, and enterprise-grade security directly into Flex Dental workflows for Open Dental practices.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Dental Solutions ® , the workflow optimization platform built for Open Dental practices, today announced the launch of FlexPayments powered by Stripe, a fully integrated payment processing solution designed to simplify how dental practices collect and manage payments.

Flex Dental launches FlexPayments powered by Stripe, connecting payment processing directly into Flex Dental workflows for Open Dental practices.

FlexPayments allows practices to accept in-office, online, and remote payments directly through Flex Dental while automatically posting transactions into the Open Dental database. By connecting payments to the same system used for scheduling, treatment planning, and patient communication, FlexPayments eliminates the disconnected tools and manual reconciliation that often slow down front desk operations.

Stop Relying on Disconnected Payment Systems

Dental teams have long relied on third-party processors and disconnected systems that introduce administrative complexity, increase reconciliation work, and create inconsistent payment experiences for patients.

FlexPayments addresses these challenges by connecting financial workflows directly to the systems practices already rely on to manage daily operations.

With FlexPayments, practices can:

Accelerate collections with Stripe-powered terminals, secure text-to-pay and email-to-pay options, and next-day payouts

with Stripe-powered terminals, secure text-to-pay and email-to-pay options, and next-day payouts Save valuable administrative time by eliminating double entry between payment systems and the Open Dental ledger

by eliminating double entry between payment systems and the Open Dental ledger Reduce overdue balances through automated posting and simplified payment reminders

through automated posting and simplified payment reminders Protect sensitive payment data with PCI-compliance infrastructure and advanced fraud protection powered by Stripe

with PCI-compliance infrastructure and advanced protection powered by Stripe Give patients more ways to pay , including HSA/FSA cards and digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay

, including HSA/FSA cards and digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay Get up and running quickly with onboarding and training supported by Flex's award-winning customer success team

Solving Key Payment Challenges for Open Dental Practices

"Dental practices shouldn't have to manage a patchwork of payment tools just to collect what they've earned," said Craig Cormack, General Manager of Flex Dental Solutions.

"FlexPayments brings payments directly into the workflow practices already use every day. By integrating with Open Dental through Flex, teams gain faster payouts, clearer financial visibility, and a simpler experience for both staff and patients."

Cormack added, "Our goal with FlexPayments is straightforward: reduce administrative friction while helping practices improve cash flow. When payments, scheduling, and patient communication live within the same ecosystem, teams spend less time reconciling transactions and more time focusing on patient care. Partnering with Stripe allows us to deliver enterprise-grade security and reliability alongside that operational simplicity."

FlexPayments is More Than Payment Processing

FlexPayments extends the capabilities of the Flex Dental platform by connecting financial transactions directly into operational workflows.

Rather than relying on external processors or separate portals, FlexPayments enables practices to manage payments within the same environment used to run their practice.

FlexPayments provides:

Transparent pricing with predictable rates and no hidden fees

A unified vendor relationship without multiple contracts or third-party portals

Centralized financial visibility alongside scheduling, patient communication, and treatment planning

Dedicated support backed by Flex Dental's customer success team

By bringing these capabilities together, FlexPayments helps dental teams maintain a single source of truth for operational, financial and patient data.

Availability

Flex Payments is available now to Open Dental practices across the United States.

To learn more, visit: https://flex.dental/flexpayments .

Practices interested in getting started can also schedule a FlexPayments demo to see how integrated payments work within their existing workflow.

Existing Flex Dental customers can join the FlexPayments waitlist to begin onboarding.

About Flex Dental

Flex Dental Solutions is a leading provider of workflow automation and patient engagement solutions for dental practices using Open Dental. As an authorized integration vendor with Open Dental, Flex helps practices streamline operations, reduce administrative complexity, and enhance the patient experience through tightly integrated software and workflow automation.

The Flex platform supports essential practice functions including scheduling, digital patient forms, two-way communication, payments, and insurance verification. Flex Dental services practices across the United States and Canada, and is dedicated to helping dental practices operate more efficiently while delivering a modern, connected patient experience.

For more information, visit www.flex.dental .

SOURCE Flex Dental Solutions