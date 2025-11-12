Flex Expands Liquid Cooling Footprint at Equinix Co-Innovation Facility

New rack-level demonstration in Ashburn, Virginia showcases scalable, high-density, and sustainable cooling for next-generation compute environments

Demonstration showcases standalone and facility-integrated single-phase direct liquid cooling (DLC) capabilities incorporated into a single OCP ORv3 rack

DLC solution reduces data center water and power consumption significantly in AI and high-performance computing (HPC) environments

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), a global manufacturing leader and innovator in data center infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has deployed its advanced rack-level, vertically integrated liquid cooling solution at the Equinix Co-Innovation Facility (CIF) in Ashburn, Virginia.

This latest deployment will incorporate standalone and facility-integrated single-phase direct liquid cooling (DLC) capabilities from JetCool, a Flex company specializing in advanced liquid cooling technologies, into a single Open Compute Project (OCP) ORv3 rack. The entire system — rack, cooling solution, power products — is manufactured by Flex, whose end-to-end portfolio is uniquely suited to solve for data center power, heat, and scale challenges globally.

The deployment at the Equinix CIF will feature:

JetCool's self-contained SmartPlate System for Dell PowerEdge R760 servers , which delivers closed-loop cooling while eliminating the need for external coolant distribution units (CDUs) or facility plumbing, enabling customers to transition from air to liquid cooling with minimal disruption. SmartPlate Systems have demonstrated a 15 percent reduction in total IT power consumption, enabling customers to maximize compute in power constrained environments.

, which delivers closed-loop cooling while eliminating the need for external coolant distribution units (CDUs) or facility plumbing, enabling customers to transition from air to liquid cooling with minimal disruption. SmartPlate Systems have demonstrated a 15 percent reduction in total IT power consumption, enabling customers to maximize compute in power constrained environments. DLC capabilities for two Dell PowerEdge R660 systems equipped with JetCool cold plates. JetCool's DLC solutions are designed to operate with very warm coolant inlet temperatures — up to 70°C — reducing water usage by up to 90 percent and cooling power consumption by as much as 50 percent compared to other liquid cooling technologies, while enabling reliable performance at extreme compute densities.

equipped with JetCool cold plates. JetCool's DLC solutions are designed to operate with very warm coolant inlet temperatures — up to 70°C — reducing water usage by up to 90 percent and cooling power consumption by as much as 50 percent compared to other liquid cooling technologies, while enabling reliable performance at extreme compute densities. SmartSense 6U Liquid-to-Liquid (L2L) CDU , a facility-ready 6U rackmount that can support high-density DLC environments by cooling up to 300kW. It will interface directly with the Equinix TCS secondary loop and enable full DLC operation.

, a facility-ready 6U rackmount that can support high-density DLC environments by cooling up to 300kW. It will interface directly with the Equinix TCS secondary loop and enable full DLC operation. Additional manifold, busbar, and quick disconnect solutions within the Flex ORv3 rack that will bring all liquid cooling capabilities into a single unit.

"We are proud to bring Flex's high-performance, energy-efficient liquid cooling solutions into data center facilities such as the Equinix CIF," said Rob Campbell, president of the Communications, Enterprise, and Cloud Business at Flex. "This milestone builds on our longstanding collaboration with Equinix across power and cooling infrastructure. As the demand for AI and HPC workloads continues to accelerate, Flex's end-to-end portfolio will enable data center operators to bring infrastructure to market faster."

Building off its presence at the CIF for over a year and its work with Equinix to help deploy products across its global facilities, Flex's newest consolidated demonstration will showcase how it continues to deploy scalable liquid cooling infrastructure solutions across the world for next-generation, high-density compute environments. As one of the world's largest manufacturers, Flex produces millions of servers annually, bringing unparalleled scale, integration expertise, and supply chain strength to the industry. Flex provides comprehensive service, support, maintenance, and warranty coverage for its liquid cooling solutions — from cold plates and manifolds to quick disconnects and CDUs — a level of end-to-end lifecycle support that sets it apart in the industry.

Flex's deployment at the Equinix CIF will demonstrate how JetCool's unique, safe, and efficient approach to single-phase liquid cooling — capable of cooling up to 4kW in a single processor socket, with headroom for higher thermal loads — can translate into significant energy savings that back the industry's transition to sustainable, high-performance computing.

"The Equinix Co-Innovation Facility provides a collaborative environment where emerging infrastructure technologies can be tested and refined for real-world, high-density compute environments," said Pawel Wlodarczak, Innovation Director at Equinix. "Demonstrations like this help our partners explore new approaches to meeting our customers' performance and sustainability needs."

Customers and partners can visit the Equinix CIF to experience the demonstration, which will be featured on-site with live performance metrics and technical information. JetCool innovation is also featured at Telehouse, Flex's facility in Milpitas, California, and Dell Customer Solutions Centers. Additional demonstrations are planned for sites in Europe and Asia.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps leading brands design, build, and manage products that improve the world. With a global footprint spanning 30 countries, Flex delivers advanced manufacturing and supply chain solutions, innovative products and technology, and lifecycle services that support customers from concept to scale. In the AI era, Flex is helping customers accelerate data center deployment by solving power, heat, and scale challenges through cutting-edge power and cooling technology and scalable IT infrastructure solutions.

About JetCool

JetCool, a Flex company, is a global leader in advanced thermal management for compute-intensive applications. Trusted by top chipmakers, OEMs, and data centers, JetCool delivers a comprehensive portfolio of liquid cooling solutions that enhance performance, increase energy efficiency, and support sustainability goals. Engineered for the demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and next-generation computing, JetCool's liquid cooling technologies deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready performance for data centers worldwide.

Media Contacts:

Erin Knapp

Matter Communications for JetCool

[email protected]

Investors & Analysts

Michelle Simmons

Senior Vice President, Global Investor Relations and Public Relations

(669) 242-6332

[email protected]

SOURCE Flex