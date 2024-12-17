Flex Factory Recognized for Manufacturing Excellence and Continuous Improvement by the Association for Manufacturing Excellence

Zhuhai, China facility specializing in advanced assembly, tool design and manufacturing, and metal and plastics capabilities for Lifestyle and Data Center customers earns company's third consecutive annual Excellence Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that its Zhuhai, China site, specializing in advanced assembly, tool design and manufacturing, and metal and plastics capabilities for Lifestyle and Data Center customers, received an Excellence Award from the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) for demonstrating world-class continuous improvement and results. This is the third consecutive year a Flex facility received an AME Excellence Award.

The AME Excellence Award honors facilities that demonstrate manufacturing excellence and lean innovation. The program evaluates a range of criteria, including organizational improvement, management systems, people centric leadership, safety, extended value stream management, and performance.

"A strong culture of continuous improvement is fundamental to operational excellence and the success of our customers and organization," said Rodrigo DallOglio, President, Operational Excellence and Transformation, Flex. "We are proud of the dedication and efforts from our Zhuhai team to earn this esteemed distinction and continuously integrate lean practices into our processes that deliver better efficiency, quality, and productivity."

Beginning its lean journey more than 15 years ago, the Zhuhai, China site has demonstrated a strong commitment to employee engagement and cultivating and strengthening a continuous improvement culture. To date, the site has implemented hundreds of continuous improvement ideas from employees. The team also leverages lean and Six Sigma to drive automation and digitization initiatives to strengthen employee safety and increase efficiency, productivity, and customer competitiveness.

The honored Zhuhai, China facility partners with customers across the Lifestyle and Data Center industries and markets, including floor care, personal care products, audio displays, servers, data storage appliances, and racks and enclosures. The site provides high-precision manufacturing solutions and specializes in advanced assembly, tool design and manufacturing, metal and plastics forming, and surface finishings including painting. The facility's broad array of metal capabilities spans metal punching, hardware insertion, assembly and vertical integration, and more. With comprehensive plastics manufacturing – including expert assembly, advanced injection molding, and full-scale production – the site also delivers precise plastic components tailored to customers' needs.

