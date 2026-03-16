Flex Launches 800 VDC Power Rack for Next-Generation NVIDIA AI Infrastructure

Power Rack combines Flex's power products with global manufacturing scale to accelerate deployment of 800 VDC architectures

News summary

Developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, new solution supports efficient power delivery for next-generation AI infrastructure

Expands Flex's portfolio of products under its AI Infrastructure Platform for accelerated data center deployment

Delivered at scale through Flex's global manufacturing network, with the ability to manufacture in North America

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex today announced its 800 VDC Power Rack developed in collaboration with NVIDIA to support the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform. As part of Flex's AI Infrastructure Platform, the 800 VDC Power Rack extends the company's portfolio of products and services for accelerating AI infrastructure deployment at global scale.

Traditional in-rack power distribution systems, designed for kilowatt-scale racks, can no longer support the megawatt-scale demands of modern AI workloads. As power density and system complexity increase to support performance and energy efficiency advances, the 800 VDC architecture announced by NVIDIA has emerged as the new benchmark for AI infrastructure.

"Megawatt-scale AI workloads are redefining what's required from data center power infrastructure," said Chris Butler, President, Embedded and Critical Power, Flex. "Flex's 800 VDC Power Rack pairs advanced power products with global manufacturing scale to enable efficient, scalable power delivery and faster deployment of next-generation infrastructure."

The 800 VDC Power Rack uses a disaggregated architecture and features Flex's power shelf for the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform. By shifting power products out of the IT rack, this architecture maximizes space for compute, allowing more GPUs to be packed densely, communicate more efficiently, and deliver greater value from the IT hardware. The 800 VDC Power Rack enables current data centers to support high power density, next generation accelerated computing racks without costly retrofits.

When deployed with a future GPU platform, this architecture increases available compute power per rack from approximately 125 kW to up to 880 kW. Flex also offers Battery Backup Units (BBUs) and Capacitor Backup Units (CBUs) as enhanced options for the 800 VDC Power Rack, improving resiliency by protecting critical AI workloads from outages and grid disturbances.

The 800 VDC Power Rack is supported by Flex's global manufacturing and supply chain network, providing the speed, scale, and resilience required to deploy next-generation AI infrastructure. This global footprint includes the ability to manufacture the 800 VDC Power Rack in North America, giving customers flexibility to manufacture in-region.

The Flex 800 VDC Power Rack will be showcased at NVIDIA GTC, March 16–19, 2026. Visit Flex at Booth 138 to learn more.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps leading brands design, build, and manage products that improve the world. With a global footprint spanning 30 countries, Flex delivers advanced manufacturing and supply chain solutions, innovative products and technology, and lifecycle services that support customers from concept to scale. In the AI era, Flex is helping customers accelerate data center deployment by solving power, heat, and scale challenges through cutting-edge power and cooling technology and scalable IT infrastructure solutions.

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SOURCE Flex