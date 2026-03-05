Flex LNG - Company presentation March 2026
Mar 05, 2026, 08:58 ET
HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex LNG Ltd ("Flex LNG") (NYSE: FLNG) participated in one-on-one investor meetings and gave a company presentation at DNB Carnegie's Energy & Shipping Conference 2026 today. The presentation used is attached hereto and is also available on our web page.
For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: [email protected]
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FLNG.
