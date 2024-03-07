Flex LNG - Presentation at DNB Energy & Shipping Conference 2024

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex LNG will today attend the DNB Energy & Shipping Conference 2024, and we will next week also be doing an investor update in connection with the 18th Annual Capital Link Shipping Forum in New York. The presentation used is attached hereto and is also available on our web page www.flexlng.com/category/presentations/.

For more information please contact:

Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: [email protected]

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two- stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. We have built up a significant contract backlog, having fixed 11 of our 13 vessels on long term fixed-rate charter contracts and one vessel on variable hire time charter.

Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG". For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22886/3942087/2653398.pdf Flex LNG - DNB Energy & Shipping Conference March 2024

