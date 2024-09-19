Flex Named to TIME's World's Best Companies List for Second Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced its inclusion on TIME's 2024 World's Best Companies list, a comprehensive analysis conducted to identify the top performing companies across the globe.

"We are honored to join this year's list of TIME's World's Best Companies," said Revathi Advaithi, Chief Executive Officer of Flex. "This recognition is a direct reflection of our commitment to creating a safe, inclusive and respectful work environment, embracing sustainable manufacturing practices, and delivering long-term value for our stakeholders."

The ranking is presented by TIME and Statista, a leading international provider of market and consumer data and rankings. Companies on the list were evaluated based on three primary dimensions: Employee Satisfaction, Revenue Growth and Sustainability Transparency.

Employee satisfaction : The surveys were conducted in over 50 countries with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants. The evaluation of employers encompassed image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality by verified employees as well as direct and indirect recommendations.

: The surveys were conducted in over 50 countries with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants. The evaluation of employers encompassed image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality by verified employees as well as direct and indirect recommendations. Revenue growth : Companies had to meet certain criteria to be considered, including generating a revenue of at least US $100 million in the last available fiscal year and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023.

: Companies had to meet certain criteria to be considered, including generating a revenue of at least US in the last available fiscal year and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023. Sustainability transparency: Evaluated based on ESG data among standardized KPIs from Statista's ESG Database and targeted data research.

For the full list of TIME's World's Best Companies of 2024, visit https://time.com/collection/worlds-best-companies-2024/.

