FLEX Payment Solutions Celebrates its Ranking on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies Who Are Building the Future

With 188% three-year growth, and ranking for the fourth year in a row, FLEX Payment Solutions joins 293 other top Financial Services Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed this week that FLEX Payment Solutions, a leading provider of direct payment processing services, is No. 2695 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Midwest private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the top companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment– independent small businesses. Inc. highlights these organizations as those whose vision and growth are "building the future."

"Our team works tirelessly to provide excellent service, innovation, and value to our payment clients and banking partners as we grow, so we are thrilled to be recognized once again," says Rob Zeitler, President of FLEX Payment Solutions.

This is the fourth year in a row that FLEX has been recognized. The 5000 companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries and represent a 208% total growth over the last three years, with more than 875,000 jobs added to the economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/midwest. FLEX's listing can be found at https://www.inc.com/profile/flex-payment-solutions.

ABOUT FLEX PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

Flex Payment Solutions delivers best-in-class, leading-edge payment technology solutions to merchants with unique electronic payment acceptance needs.

With more than 20 years of proven experience in the financial services space, FLEX understands the challenges of adapting to regulations and innovations in the financial industry. The company offers a vast network of specialized banking partners and powerful in-house technology, which fuel a sophisticated program built to help merchant partners move their business forward.

FLEX's proprietary solutions are designed to increase speed and decrease friction during the payment process, freeing up valuable time for merchants to focus running their businesses. It's state-of-the-art payments alternatives include: InstaPay, eCheck 21, ACH, Debit and Credit Card Processing, F.A.C.E. Secure Payment Technology, and IVR + Text-to-Pay/Pay-By-Voice Processing.

Contact: Mike Biegalski, VP Sales & Operations, [email protected]

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 through 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2023. (Since the period under review, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places. All honorees must pass Inc. editorial review.

The Midwest Division includes companies based in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE FLEX Payment Solutions