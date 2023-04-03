Flex Recognized as a 2022 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced it has been recognized by General Motors (GM) as a 2022 Supplier of the Year. This award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing customers with innovative technologies that are among the highest quality in the automotive industry. The Supplier of the Year award was presented to Flex at GM's recent 31st annual Supplier of the Year in San Antonio, Texas.

"This recognition is a testament to the success of our longstanding partnership with GM as we work together to advance the future of the rapidly-evolving automotive landscape. We proudly enable GM to get their product innovations to market faster and with greater resilience through our global design and manufacturing services," said Mike Thoeny, President, Automotive, Flex. "We look forward to our continued collaboration with GM to accelerate the promise of next-generation mobility for customers, businesses, and people everywhere."

"We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry," said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team."

Each year, GM's Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

General Motors is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

