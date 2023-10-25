FLEX REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS; ANNOUNCES PLAN TO SPIN-OFF REMAINING INTEREST IN NEXTRACKER TO FLEX SHAREHOLDERS

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced results for its second quarter ended September 29, 2023.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights:

Net Sales: $7.5 billion

GAAP Operating Income: $376 million

Adjusted Operating Income: $439 million

GAAP Net Income attributable to Flex Ltd: $228 million

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Flex Ltd: $303 million

GAAP Earnings Per Share: $0.51

Adjusted Earnings Per Share: $0.68

An explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in Schedules II and V attached to this press release.

"Our focus on the right portfolio and margin expansion has enabled the team to deliver another strong quarter and make solid progress on our financial framework," said Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex. "With the announcement of our plan to spin-off our remaining interest in Nextracker, we come to the final stage of unlocking its full value. Our strategic focus remains on driving growth in targeted markets, expanding margins, and executing our capital allocation strategy."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Revenue: $6.5 billion to $6.9 billion

to GAAP Operating Income: $210 million to $260 million

to Adjusted Operating Income: $375 million to $425 million

to GAAP EPS: $0.25 to $0.34

to Adjusted EPS: $0.57 to $0.65 which excludes $0.20 for net restructuring charges, $0.09 for stock-based compensation expense, $0.03 for net intangible amortization, and ($0.01) for noncontrolling interest share of subsidiary's non-GAAP adjustments.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance Updated - Total Flex

Revenue: $28.1 billion to $28.8 billion

to GAAP EPS: $1.71 to $1.89

to Adjusted EPS: $2.49 to $2.66 which excludes $0.39 for stock-based compensation expense, $0.27 for net restructuring charges, $0.13 for net intangible amortization, and ($0.01) net of tax impact for noncontrolling interest share of subsidiary's non-GAAP adjustment.

In addition, we are providing fiscal year 2024 guidance for Core Flex to provide further transparency in our core business trends. Core Flex represents Flex, excluding Flex's 51.47% economic interest in Nextracker, which is currently consolidated within Flex, and which is expected to be distributed to Flex shareholders in a tax-free spin-off in Flex's fourth quarter ending March 31, 2024. Core Flex is a non-GAAP measure that does not reflect discontinued operations presentation under GAAP.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance – Core Flex

Revenue: $25.9 billion to $26.5 billion

to GAAP EPS: $1.38 to $1.51

to Adjusted EPS: $2.05 to $2.18 which excludes $0.27 for stock-based compensation expense, $0.27 for net restructuring charges and $0.13 for net intangible amortization.

Plan to Spin-off Remaining Interest in Nextracker to Flex Shareholders

Flex today also announced its plan to effect a spin-off of all of its remaining interest in Nextracker Inc. ("Nextracker") to Flex shareholders on a pro rata basis.

Flex expects that completion of the spin-off will unlock meaningful value, giving Flex shareholders direct ownership of Nextracker in a tax-free manner for U.S. federal income tax purposes and provides Flex with increased strategic flexibility.

The spin-off will be effected pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), entered into by Flex and Nextracker on February 7, 2023, and disclosed in connection with Nextracker's previously completed initial public offering. Earlier today, pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Flex delivered to Nextracker a written notice exercising Flex's right to effect the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement (the "Transactions").

Later today, Nextracker will be filing a registration statement on Form S-4, that includes a preliminary proxy statement of Flex, which will include additional information regarding the Transactions.

Flex currently beneficially owns approximately 51.47% of the economic interests in the business of Nextracker. As a result of the Transactions, Flex shareholders' indirect economic interest in the business of Nextracker will become an equivalent pro rata direct ownership interest in Nextracker Class A common stock listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The number of shares of Nextracker Class A common stock to be received by each Flex shareholder will be determined in accordance with the Merger Agreement. Based on applicable share counts as of Flex's second quarter ended September 29, 2023, upon completion of the Transactions, a Flex shareholder as of the applicable record date would be expected to receive approximately 0.17 shares of Nextracker Class A common stock per Flex ordinary share held (with cash payments in lieu of any fractional shares of Nextracker Class A common stock). Following completion of the Transactions, Flex will no longer directly or indirectly hold any of the issued and outstanding shares of Nextracker or any common units of Nextracker LLC.

The Transactions are subject to a number of conditions as set forth in the Merger Agreement, including the approval of Flex shareholders in accordance with Singapore law, and there is no assurance that any such conditions will be satisfied or waived. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that the Transactions will in fact be completed. The Transactions are currently expected to be completed in Flex's fourth quarter ending March 31, 2024.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as Flex's financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP is serving as Flex's legal advisor in connection with the Transactions.

SCHEDULE I FLEX UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (2) (In millions, except per share amounts)













Three-Month Periods Ended



September 29, 2023

September 30, 2022 GAAP:







Net sales $ 7,471

$ 7,766

Cost of sales 6,803

7,175

Restructuring charges 3

—

Gross profit 665

591

Selling, general and administrative expenses 272

245

Intangible amortization 17

21

Operating income 376

325

Interest, net 35

47

Other charges, net 16

6

Income before income taxes 325

272

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (81)

34

Net income 406

238

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interest 178

6

Net income attributable to Flex Ltd. $ 228

$ 232









Diluted earnings per share attributable to the shareholders of Flex Ltd:

GAAP $ 0.51

$ 0.50

Non-GAAP $ 0.68

$ 0.63











Diluted shares used in computing per share amounts 448

460











See Schedule II for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. See the accompanying notes on Schedule V attached to this press release.











FLEX UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (2) (In millions, except per share amounts)













Six-Month Periods Ended



September 29, 2023

September 30, 2022 GAAP:







Net sales $ 14,807

$ 15,113

Cost of sales 13,535

13,987

Restructuring charges 20

—

Gross profit 1,252

1,126

Selling, general and administrative expenses 542

486

Restructuring charges 6

—

Intangible amortization 37

43

Operating income 667

597

Interest, net 76

96

Other charges (income), net 27

(3)

Income before income taxes 564

504

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (53)

71

Net income 617

433

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interest 203

12

Net income attributable to Flex Ltd. $ 414

$ 421









Diluted earnings per share attributable to the shareholders of Flex Ltd:

GAAP $ 0.92

$ 0.91

Non-GAAP $ 1.24

$ 1.17











Diluted shares used in computing per share amounts 452

464











See Schedule II for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. See the accompanying notes on Schedule V attached to this press release.











SCHEDULE II FLEX RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)(2) (In millions, except per share amounts)













Three-Month Periods Ended



September 29, 2023

September 30, 2022









GAAP operating income $ 376

$ 325

Intangible amortization 17

21

Stock-based compensation expense 45

27

Restructuring charges 1

—

Legal and other —

2 Non-GAAP operating income $ 439

$ 375









GAAP provision for income taxes $ (81)

$ 34

Intangible amortization benefit 3

3

Other tax related adjustments 136

(1) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 58

$ 36









GAAP net income attributable to Flex Ltd. $ 228

$ 232

Intangible amortization 17

21

Stock-based compensation expense 45

27

Restructuring charges 1

—

Legal and other —

2

Interest and other, net 8

3

Paid-in-kind and pre-IPO dividends paid to redeemable noncontrolling interest —

6

Noncontrolling interest share of subsidiary's non-GAAP adjustments 143

—

Adjustments for taxes (139)

(2) Non-GAAP net income $ 303

$ 289 Diluted earnings per share attributable to the shareholders of Flex Ltd:

GAAP $ 0.51

$ 0.50

Non-GAAP $ 0.68

$ 0.63











See the accompanying notes on Schedule V attached to this press release.





















FLEX RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)(2) (In millions, except per share amounts) *













Six-Month Periods Ended



September 29, 2023

September 30, 2022









GAAP operating income $ 667

$ 597

Intangible amortization 37

43

Stock-based compensation expense 86

53

Restructuring charges 24

—

Legal and other 2

12 Non-GAAP operating income $ 816

$ 706









GAAP provision for income taxes $ (53)

$ 71

Intangible amortization benefit 6

6

Other tax related adjustments 146

(5) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 99

$ 73









GAAP net income attributable to Flex Ltd. $ 414

$ 421

Intangible amortization 37

43

Stock-based compensation expense 86

53

Restructuring charges 24

—

Legal and other 2

12

Interest and other, net 9

4

Paid-in-kind and pre-IPO dividends paid to redeemable noncontrolling interest —

12

Noncontrolling interest share of subsidiary's non-GAAP adjustments 141

—

Adjustments for taxes (152)

(1) Non-GAAP net income $ 561

$ 544 Diluted earnings per share attributable to the shareholders of Flex Ltd:

GAAP $ 0.92

$ 0.91

Non-GAAP $ 1.24

$ 1.17











See the accompanying notes on Schedule V attached to this press release.

*Amounts may not sum due to rounding

















SCHEDULE III FLEX UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (2) (In millions)







As of September 29, 2023

As of March 31, 2023 ASSETS





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,900

$ 3,294

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 3,801

3,739

Contract assets 577

541

Inventories 7,166

7,530

Other current assets 1,019

917 Total current assets 15,463

16,021







Property and equipment, net 2,328

2,349 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 609

608 Goodwill 1,337

1,343 Other intangible assets, net 275

316 Other assets 956

758 Total assets $ 20,968

$ 21,395









LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:







Bank borrowings and current portion of long-term debt $ —

$ 150

Accounts payable 5,728

5,930

Accrued payroll and benefits 500

522

Deferred revenue and customer working capital advances 2,795

3,143

Other current liabilities 1,083

1,110 Total current liabilities 10,106

10,855









Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,412

3,691 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 497

506 Other liabilities 597

637 Total liabilities 14,612

15,689 Total Flex Ltd. shareholders' equity 5,906

5,351 Noncontrolling interest 450

355 Total shareholders' equity 6,356

5,706 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity $ 20,968

$ 21,395









See the accompanying notes on Schedule V attached to this press release.





SCHEDULE IV FLEX UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions)













Six-Month Periods Ended



September 29, 2023

September 30, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income $ 617

$ 433

Depreciation, amortization and other impairment charges 260

247

Changes in working capital and other, net (514)

(539)

Net cash provided by operating activities 363

141









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Purchases of property and equipment (319)

(296)

Proceeds from the disposition of property and equipment 19

18

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired —

4

Other investing activities, net 3

3

Net cash used in investing activities (297)

(271)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds from bank borrowings and long-term debt 2

—

Repayments of bank borrowings and long-term debt (398)

(39)

Payments for repurchases of ordinary shares (506)

(253)

Proceeds from issuances of Nextracker shares 552

—

Payment for purchase of Nextracker LLC units from TPG (57)

—

Other financing activities, net (53)

(4)

Net cash used in financing activities (460)

(296)









Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents —

(85)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (394)

(511)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,294

2,964

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,900

$ 2,453











SCHEDULE V

FLEX AND SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO SCHEDULES I, II, and III

(1) To supplement Flex's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain charges and gains, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. These supplemental measures exclude certain legal and other charges, restructuring charges, customer-related asset impairments (recoveries), stock-based compensation expense, intangible amortization, other discrete events as applicable and the related tax effects. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Flex's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Flex's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company's performance.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of the Company's operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such items are not, in our view, related to the Company's ongoing operational performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, for calculating return on investment, and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. In addition, management's incentive compensation is determined using certain non-GAAP measures. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude certain of the items described below from consideration of the target's performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results "through the eyes" of management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's ongoing operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in the Company's underlying business and perform related trend analysis;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company's underlying business; and

an easier way to compare the Company's operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of unvested restricted share unit and stock option awards granted to employees and assumed in business acquisitions. The Company believes that the exclusion of these charges provides for more accurate comparisons of its operating results to peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact stock-based compensation expense has on its operating results.

Intangible amortization consists primarily of non-cash charges that can be impacted by, among other things, the timing and magnitude of acquisitions. The Company considers its operating results without these charges when evaluating its ongoing performance and forecasting its earnings trends, and therefore excludes such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the assessment of its operations excluding these costs is relevant to its assessment of internal operations and comparisons to the performance of its competitors.

Restructuring charges include severance charges at existing sites and corporate SG&A functions as well as asset impairment, and other charges related to the closures and consolidations of certain operating sites and targeted activities to restructure the business. These costs may vary in size based on the Company's initiatives, are not directly related to ongoing or core business results, and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. These costs are excluded by the Company's management in assessing current operating performance and forecasting its earnings trends and are therefore excluded by the Company from its non-GAAP measures.

During the three and six-month periods ended September 29, 2023, the Company recognized approximately $1 million and $24 million of restructuring charges respectively, most of which related to employee severance. No such charges were recognized for the three and six-month periods ended September 30, 2022.

Legal and other consist primarily of costs not directly related to core business results and may include matters relating to commercial disputes, government regulatory and compliance, intellectual property, antitrust, tax, employment or shareholder issues, product liability claims and other issues on a global basis as well as acquisition related costs and customer related asset impairments (recoveries). During the first half of fiscal year 2024 and 2023, the Company accrued for certain loss contingencies where losses were considered probable and estimable. These costs are excluded by the Company's management in assessing current operating performance and forecasting its earnings trends and are therefore excluded by the Company from its non-GAAP measures.

Interest and other, net consist of various other types of items that are not directly related to ongoing or core business results, such as the gain or losses related to certain divestitures, currency translation reserve write-offs upon liquidation of certain legal entities, debt extinguishment costs and impairment charges or gains associated with certain non-core investments. The Company excludes these items because they are not related to the Company's ongoing operating performance or do not affect core operations. Excluding these amounts provides investors with a basis to compare Company performance against the performance of other companies without this variability.

Paid-in-kind and pre-IPO dividends paid to redeemable noncontrolling interest relates to dividends paid to TPG Rise Flash, L.P. ("TPG Rise"). Prior to the Nextracker IPO, pro-rated 5% annual preferred dividends were paid-in-kind to TPG Rise totaling $12 million for the first half of fiscal year 2023. No such charges were recorded in fiscal year 2024.

Noncontrolling interest share of subsidiary's non-GAAP adjustments represents the share of non-GAAP adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest. During the three and six-month periods ended September 29, 2023, $143 million and $141 million were recorded as noncontrolling interest; of which ($2) million was related to after-tax Nextracker stock base compensation expense during first quarter of fiscal year 2024, and $143 million net in the second quarter, primarily relating to tax benefits on the Nextracker follow-on offering.

Adjustment for taxes relates to the tax effects of the various adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure on non-GAAP net income and certain adjustments related to non-recurring settlements of tax contingencies or other non-recurring tax charges, when applicable. During the three and six-month periods ended September 29, 2023, the Company recognized a ($139) million and ($152) million net tax benefit respectively, of which ($6) million and ($19) million are related to tax effects of various adjustments that are incorporated into Non-GAAP measures on restructuring and other for three and six-month periods ended September 29, 2023, respectively, ($128) million related to tax adjustments on Nextracker follow-on offering, and ($5) million related to other discrete tax items.

(2) Noncontrolling interests have been included on the consolidated balance sheets as components of redeemable noncontrolling interest and total shareholders' equity. As a result of the Nextracker's February 13, 2023 IPO, the redeemable noncontrolling interest are not applicable for the period ending September 29, 2023. The amount of consolidated net income attributable to Flex Ltd. and to the noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interest are presented in the consolidated statements of operations. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, Nextracker Inc. completed the Nextracker IPO through a series of reorganization transactions that resulted in Nextracker Inc. having an umbrella partnership C corporation ("Up-C") structure and the conversion of redeemable noncontrolling interest to noncontrolling interest.

Upon the IPO, Flex recorded a noncontrolling interest within shareholders equity, reflecting the portion of Nextracker that is not owned by Flex. On a subsequent measurement basis, the carrying value of this noncontrolling interest is adjusted for earnings attributable to the noncontrolling interest.

As of September 29, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the carrying value of noncontrolling interest were $450 million and $355 million, respectively. Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interest was $203 million and $12 million for the first half of fiscal year 2024 and 2023, respectively.

SOURCE Flex