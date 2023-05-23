Flex Scheduling, Amazing Culture and First-Rate Benefits Lead Somos to be Named a 2023 Great Place to Work®

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The certification was predicated on direct feedback that was gathered via surveys from Somos employees. The surveys were administered by Great Place to Work® and responses were collected anonymously.

"We recognize that in today's highly competitive marketplace, professionals expect the best of the best when it comes to benefits and total rewards," said Deborah Thomas, Chief People Officer at Somos. "Top talent not only want genuine work-life balance; they seek flexibility, prioritize their well-being and value professional development. They are more empowered than ever before and won't hesitate to walk if total reward packages don't deliver."

Somos provides trusted information that drives global connections. We are the neutral, trusted administrator for the North American Numbering Plan (NANP), the Toll-Free Number Registry (TFNRegistry) and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND). Additionally, we offer a robust set of trusted voice, messaging, authentication enablement and identity management solutions that help keep communication safe, secure and trustworthy. By working collaboratively, Somos is dedicated to delivering leading-edge solutions that help our customers connect, innovate and grow with confidence.

Our culture is rooted in a commitment to furthering diversity, equity and inclusion. We believe in transparency and take great strides to ensure that every employee has access to the intelligence needed to make informed decisions. More so, at Somos, we're a team. We've developed a culture where everyone's voice is heard, and that every employee has the chance to develop their talents.

"Purpose-driven organizations provide a unique value to both the marketplace AND society," adds Thomas. "As the world continues to rapidly evolve, Somos recognizes the benefit of leading with a vision, mission and guiding principles that demonstrate long-term value and opportunity for shared success."

Somos is committed to promoting a culture of innovation and inclusivity that sets the stage for truly transformative work. We are currently actively seeking highly driven individuals to fulfill open positions in a variety of departments. Visit somos.com/careers to learn more.

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global source of number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Number Database (RNDA), we support over 1,400 service providers in North America and manage over 7 billion numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

Through our portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world while delivering value, innovation, and results to consumers. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

