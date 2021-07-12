Flex Seal Announces Partnership With Jennifer Brady, One of the World's Top Tennis Players

"I'm excited to be working with the Flex Seal Family of Products. I love that they are an American owned brand and I think their products are awesome. I've actually been using their products around the house. I know our partnership will be a great one," said Brady.

Brady, a Harrisburg, PA native, played collegiately at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she won a Division I Women's tennis National Championship.

"Jennifer is an incredible athlete. Her commitment to tennis is unmatched and truly impressive. We are beyond excited to introduce her as a representative of our brand, both on and off the court," said Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor and Spokesperson for The Flex Seal® Family of Products.

Flex Seal is excited to join Jennifer Brady on her journey while she competes worldwide on the WTA Tour and at the Grand Slams.

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products . Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

