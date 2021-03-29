Flex Seal® Launches Max Line Featuring Original Products in Bigger Sizes

That's right, your favorite Flex Seal Family Products are now GIANT-SIZED. "We wanted to give our customers what they've been asking for," said Phil Swift, CEO, inventor and spokesperson. "Even more product for maximum coverage. It's great for contractors and DIY'ers tackling bigger jobs. We kept the same trusted formulas for Flex Seal Spray, Flex Tape®, Flex Seal Liquid®, Flex Glue®, and Flex Paste™, except now they're available in bigger sizes, with up to 400% more coverage with Flex Tape alone."

Now when it comes to stopping giant leaks, creating waterproof seals, filling massive cracks and holes, making super strong bonds, and covering huge areas (all while keeping the inside completely dry), you've got a lot more to work with.

Whatever your next big project or repair is, make sure you're ready to… take it to the MAX.

All Flex Max products are now available for purchase via our official website and soon at some major retailers.

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

