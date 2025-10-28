Flex to Accelerate Deployment of Giga-Scale AI Factories with NVIDIA

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced it is supporting the development of modular data center systems with NVIDIA. The collaboration will leverage Flex's advanced manufacturing capabilities and footprint to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient AI factories at scale, with an emphasis on meeting growing infrastructure demands in the U.S.

"Flex is at the forefront of supporting data center operators to overcome escalating power, heat, and scale constraints of the AI era," said Michael Hartung, president and chief commercial officer at Flex. "By combining Flex's advanced manufacturing scale and systems integration expertise with NVIDIA's AI-driven platform leadership, we can transform data center infrastructure at rapid speed."

Flex brings a unique portfolio of rack integration capabilities, grid-to-chip power and cooling products, and end-to-end services to the collaboration. The company's global manufacturing footprint features expanded operations in Europe and North America, including a new 400,000 sq. ft. facility in Dallas purpose-built for data center infrastructure to significantly shorten lead times for U.S. customers.

As part of its collaboration with NVIDIA, Flex is deploying NVIDIA cuOpt for capacity planning, route simulations, and process optimization in its facilities. The pilot will leverage digital twins that unify inventory, labor, and freight operations to streamline logistics across Flex's worldwide network.

The initiative announced today builds on Flex's leadership in the data center and automotive industries. This includes Flex's collaboration with NVIDIA to pave the way for 800 VDC data center power infrastructure to enable megawatt-scale racks. In automotive, the collaboration focuses on integrating NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin systems-on-a-chip into Flex's Jupiter design platform. Jupiter was recognized with a 2025 Automotive News PACE Award for enabling automakers to accelerate delivery of software-defined vehicles and ADAS solutions at scale.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

