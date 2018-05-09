Flex to Host Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, May 10, 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will host its 2018 Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, May 10. The meeting will begin at 8:50 a.m. Pacific Time.
A live video webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of flex.com. Following the video webcast, a replay will be available, along with slides.
About Flex
Flex is the Sketch-to-Scale® solutions provider that designs and builds Intelligent Products for a Connected World®. With approximately 200,000 professionals across 30 countries, Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies of all sizes in various industries and end-markets. For more information, visit flex.com or follow us on Twitter @flexintl. Flex – Live Smarter®
