Flex to Join S&P 500 Index

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Flex

Jun 09, 2026, 16:05 ET

Milestone reflects company's transformation and consistent performance

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced it has been selected to join the S&P 500 Index, effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 22, 2026.

"Joining the S&P 500 is a landmark milestone that validates our transformation, our growth strategy and our commitment to driving significant value for our investors," said Revathi Advaithi, Chief Executive Officer of Flex. "This recognition reflects the strength of that evolution and the dedication of our employees, whose work continues to enable innovation for customers worldwide."

The S&P 500 is one of the most widely followed benchmarks of the U.S. equity market, tracking 500 of the largest publicly traded companies. Inclusion reflects factors such as market capitalization, liquidity, and sustained financial performance, and is widely seen as a marker of scale and market relevance.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps leading brands design, build, and manage products that improve the world. With a global footprint spanning 30 countries, Flex delivers advanced manufacturing and supply chain solutions, innovative products and technology, and lifecycle services that support customers from concept to scale. In the AI era, Flex is helping customers accelerate data center deployment by solving power, heat, and scale challenges through cutting-edge power and cooling technology and scalable IT infrastructure solutions.

For information about Flex's intent to spin off its Cloud and Power Infrastructure segment, visit: https://flex.com/transaction-resources

Investors & Press Contacts

Michelle Simmons
Senior Vice President, Global Investor Relations and Public Relations
(669) 242-6332
[email protected]

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