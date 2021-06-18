Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Jun 18, 2021, 09:05 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that Mike Thoeny, President, Flex Automotive Business Group and David Rubin, Vice President, Investor Relations will participate in the following investor conference:
Fox Advisors Transportation Technology Conference 2021
Date: June 22, 2021
Presentation time: 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET
Registration for the live webcast can be found at: https://www.foxadvisorsllc.com/2021-transportation-technology-conference/ and replay of the event will be available on the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com.
About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.
Contacts:
Investors & Analysts
David A. Rubin
408.577.4632
[email protected]
Media & Press
Mark Plungy
Director, Corporate Public Relations
(408) 442-1691
[email protected]
