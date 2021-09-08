Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Sep 08, 2021, 09:05 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that Paul Lundstrom, Chief Financial Officer and David Rubin, Vice President, Investor Relations will participate in the following investor conference:
Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Date: September 13, 2021
Presentation time: 10:50am PT / 1:50pm ET
Registration for the event can be found at: Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference. A replay of the event will be available on the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com.
About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.
Contacts
Investors & Analysts
David A. Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4632
[email protected]
Media & Press
Mark Plungy
Director, Corporate Public Relations
(408) 442-1691
[email protected]
SOURCE Flex
