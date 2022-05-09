Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that Paul Lundstrom, Chief Financial Officer and David Rubin, Vice President, Investor Relations will participate in the following investor conference:

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications (TMC) Conference

Date: May 24, 2022
Presentation time: 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET

The virtual presentation will be available as a live webcast and as an archived replay, accessible through the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com.

About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. 

Contacts
Investors & Analysts
David A. Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4632
[email protected] 

Media & Press
Mark Plungy
Director, Corporate Integrated Communications
(408) 442-1691
[email protected]

