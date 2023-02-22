Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

News provided by

Flex

Feb 22, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:

Raymond James 2023 Institutional Investors Conference  
Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Presentation time: 11:15am PT / 2:15pm ET

The presentation will be available as a live webcast accessible through the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com. An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Contacts  
Investors & Analysts   
David A. Rubin  
Vice President, Investor Relations  
(408) 577-4632  
[email protected] 

Media & Press
Mark Plungy
Director, Corporate Public Relations
(408) 442-1691
[email protected]

SOURCE Flex

Also from this source

Nextracker Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Upsized Initial Public Offering

Nextracker Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Explore

More news releases in similar topics