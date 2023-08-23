Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

23 Aug, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Date: September 6, 2023
Presentation Time: 8:10am PT / 11:10am ET

The presentation will be available as a live webcast accessible through the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com. An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Contacts
Investors & Analysts
David A. Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4632
[email protected] 

Media & Press
Mark Plungy
Director, Corporate Integrated Communications
(408) 442-1691
[email protected]

SOURCE Flex

